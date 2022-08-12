Guest pen | Finland and Sweden, who know their values, bring a welcome addition to NATO

All NATO member countries, including the United States, need the sense of self-worth of the two Nordic newcomers.

When US President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday at the historic signing ceremony of Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession documents, his eyes were appropriately on the future. However, Biden’s comments reminded me of a conversation I had in a Viennese hotel almost 30 years ago.

At the time, Austria had recently joined the European Union, and the leaders of the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) believed that NATO membership should be the next step. They asked me, a NATO veteran and a long-time friend of Austria, to explain to their critical party colleagues why NATO membership would be a natural continuation of joining the EU.

My Austrian friends soon made it clear that our views on NATO’s role in Europe differed greatly. In their opinion, NATO was a defense alliance established to contain the Soviet Union, and the Soviet Union no longer existed. Austria had nothing to fear from the Soviet Union, and neutral countries could have a constructive dialogue with the new democratic Russia without the United States interfering with its great power politics.

It is hardly necessary to tell you that I did not change the opinion of many opponents of Austria’s NATO membership that evening. Austria is still attached to its pacifist vision of European security – even now, when Russia has invaded Ukraine.

in Austria the cherished views are reminiscent of the debate that took place in Sweden – and also in Finland – especially in the 1970s and 1980s. However, there is one big difference that is in many ways the key to the future of the Atlantic community.

Austria is a defeated former great power that has since defined its neutrality as a kind of pacifism to atone for the sins of the past. Similar thinking lives on strongly in Germany for the same reasons.

Every country has a need to justify its national existence, and therefore a decisive response to threats to common security – such as the crimes committed by the occupier in Ukraine – has been difficult.

On the other hand, Sweden and Finland are nations that know their worth and are ready to use force to defend their national and democratic heritage if necessary. Both have based their non-alignment on a strong defense and close ties to both Europe and NATO.

This the difference – whether national heritage is based on a sense of self-worth or shame – is the main reason why I consider Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership so welcome. Your contribution to NATO’s common defense is important, but your firm commitment to defending Western values ​​is especially meaningful. It adds a lot of value to NATO’s internal debate in these times of deep doubt.

In the coming decades, the world order will change in ways we cannot yet imagine. If the willingness to seek compromises was an important goal of Western diplomacy after 1990, now the unwavering defense of democracy is very important in order to secure the democratic future of an interdependent world. Especially in your neighborhood on the eastern edge of the Baltic Sea, there will be a lot of uncertainty in the next few years.

“ Now the defense of democracy is very important.

But in the name of truth, all NATO member countries, including the United States, need the sense of self-worth of the two Nordic newcomers in strengthening the great achievements after 1945. The democratic Atlantic community, in which almost a billion people live, will soon reach the Bering Strait from Finland’s more than 1,300 km long eastern border.

In the Bering Strait, the border between the United States and Russia runs between the Diomede Islands, and the distance between those islands is less than four kilometers.

Fortunately, the border is calm, and in winter, when the Bering Strait freezes over, Americans can basically walk to Russia from their own soil, just like Finns from theirs. Cross-border traffic is low now, but maybe it will pick up as relations improve.

The author is a veteran US diplomat who has served, among other things, as the US ambassador to Germany.

