Guest pen | Fell nature is losing its diversity

Fell nature urgently needs a conservation program, which should, among other things, renew the outdated principles of reindeer husbandry.

Finland in the fell region, climate change can be seen both in nature and in people’s daily lives. The winters have warmed up, and extreme frosts are experienced less often. In the fall, the snowfall is delayed, and in the middle of winter it may rain instead of snow. The environment is now changing so fast that within one human generation, the open fell is reforested into a young forest, the fell meadow becomes a secondary fell fabric, the clear-water lake turns brown and instead of salmon, perch and pike are the catch. In the future, the handsome balsa mounds will be just a memory in people’s stories and old photos.

A warmer climate can be seen in the nature of the north as an increase in lushness, so-called Arctic greening, as well as the endangerment of species and changes in habitat types.

Predictions according to the climate changes more in winter than in summer. The eggs of Halla and tunturmeters survive better when the extreme winter temperatures soften. The summer mass occurrences of mitras have become more common and intensified, which has led to the death of mountain pines in large areas. The diverse habitat turns into a poorer secondary fell fabric. It lacks many species of mountain warbler, such as the blue-breasted and ruffed grouse.

The birch forests do not regenerate naturally as a result of intensive reindeer grazing. The condition of lichen pastures has significantly deteriorated in the 21st century. The foxes have spread out into the open tundra, displacing the foxes. The cranes have decreased and the crown pigeons of southern origin have become more common. New nesting species in the mountain pines are the tilter and the redbreast.

Species changes indicate warming. Most of the changes are aimed at insects and rare plants unknown to the general public. Almost every second species in the open fells is endangered, and the rate of endangerment is accelerating as climate change progresses.

Arctic the region is warming significantly faster than the rest of the globe. If the majority of countries in the world comply with the emission reductions of the Paris climate agreement in a reasonable way, Lapland will still warm 4–5 degrees in the next 50 years compared to the time before industrialization. Studies have also found that current climate models have difficulty simulating the quadruple warming ratio of the Arctic region. The changes may be greater than we have been able to predict so far.

At the same time, human activity of all kinds has increased in the Arctic region. The growth of construction, wind power, forestry and tourism are just examples of changes in land use that reduce the living possibilities of both reindeer husbandry and nature. Warming winters make it difficult for reindeer to get food, which has already caused mass deaths of reindeer.

If nothing is done, the area of ​​fell pine forests will be reduced by half due to the combined effect of the rise of the pine forest line, meter loss and reindeer overgrazing. The arctic greening of open fells and the change of vegetation and fauna are accelerating. We are in danger of losing the diversity of the fell nature, and the condition of the reindeer pastures will deteriorate even further.

Free comprehensive fell nature protection program, it is not possible for Finland to solve the challenge, where the needs of different administrative sectors and industries must be reconciled, as well as the marginal conditions of nature. The conservation program should renew the basics of reindeer husbandry, which reflect the past world. For example, in the era of snowmobiles and quad bikes, the borders of the paliskunta have been measured according to skiers. Some of the southern paliskuntans hardly get any income from the sale of reindeer meat, but their livelihood is based on subsidies and the reindeer are fed in nurseries.

It is possible to restore mountain pines and fabrics by burning and fencing. The spread of pine and alien species can be contained. The protection of fell nature requires extensive cooperation and development based on knowledge-based scenarios.

Riku Lumiaro is a special expert at the Finnish Environment Centre.

