Guest pen | Extreme weather phenomena are already claiming lives in the European Union

By acting in time, we can keep the effects of climate change under control and protect what is most valuable: the life and health of our loved ones.

Climate crisis has progressed to the point that disasters caused by extreme weather events can no longer be considered vagaries of nature. Scientists say it directly: extreme weather phenomena are intensifying and becoming more common.

This year, different parts of Europe have been living in a drought, which has harmed agriculture and contributed to wildfires starting early in the spring. In Italy, the Po river valley has suffered from devastating floods. Last week it was reported how the global temperature record for a single day was broken on no less than three days. Streets flooded in Helsinki and Tampere recently, and last summer almost all of Finland was tormented by record heat.

Although the consequences of climate change do not always threaten human lives, they are visible in all sectors of the economy and society: Farmers’ yields are reduced due to drought, heat and storms. Many industrial and energy production plants may have to stop operating if they do not have enough cooling water. Heavy rains flood basements, wash away fertile soil and cut off road sections. The drop in the water level caused by the drought makes the production of hydropower impossible. Desertification threatens fertile farmland, and wood pests such as the bark beetle are increasing and destroying European forests. The heat also exposes us to tropical diseases.

No one is spared from the consequences of climate change. Throughout the European Union, extreme weather events are already claiming human lives and causing economic damages of more than 12 billion euros annually. Europe is warming faster than other continents. It is more and more likely that limiting warming to below 1.5 degrees, as sought in the Paris climate agreement, will not succeed.

Continuous drumming about climate change can strain mental health and cause despair, especially among young people. But the challenge is so huge that we cannot close our eyes to it. And the situation is by no means hopeless – everything else.

The EU has recently introduced several measures into its legislation, which can be used to speed up emission reductions, and measures are being stepped up in other parts of the world as well. Now we have to prepare for the future.

Next spring, the EU is scheduled to publish the first ever climate risk assessment. It analyzes how climate change affects the environment, economy and wider society in Europe. Further actions are planned based on the assessment. We are also constantly developing necessary tools: for example, fighting wildfires has become more efficient thanks to satellite monitoring, and the number of firefighting equipment has been doubled for this summer.

There are many other EU-level projects underway, which, among other things, protect agriculture and improve food security in case of drought and floods. The aim is to reduce the heat in cities by planting trees and improving urban planning. Crisis preparedness in health and energy care is improved with the help of stress testing and by renewing infrastructure, such as hospitals and power plants. However, many more similar projects are needed.

Preparation requires investment, but the costs are greater if nothing is done. If the construction of housing and infrastructure, business life and health care prepare for climate change even better, we will save a lot of money – and above all, human lives.

Nearly people have died all over the EU as victims of climate disasters. We must not forget their fate. That’s why the European Parliament and the EU member states have named July 15 as the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Climate Change. In connection with that, the victims are remembered and the challenges ahead are discussed.

We are all required to act now so that the effects of climate change remain under control. By acting in time, we can protect what is most valuable: the life and health of our loved ones.

Frans Timmermans is the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission.

