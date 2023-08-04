Guest pen | Even in Ukraine, nature is a defenseless victim of war

The war in Ukraine confirms the global rule: the absolute value of nature is not recognized, but at worst it is harnessed as a tool of war.

Known as the saying goes, the first victim of war is the truth, but is the first and last victim of war still nature? Even in Finland, the war has extensively destroyed the environment and claimed victims other than humans. Today, the concept of total security aims to also include environmental threats as part of the security policy.

As a member of NATO, the Finnish Defense Administration strives to increase the stability of its own country and its surrounding environment and thereby create conditions for the sustainable development of society. However, even the maintenance of the armed forces is emission-intensive and can cause extensive and long-term environmental damage. This contradicts the goals of sustainable development.

Already The conflict that started in Ukraine in 2014 and escalated into a very old-fashioned war in 2022 has received widespread attention as the united West strives to win the war – by any means necessary. Is the possibility of victory still just an illusion that is maintained both intentionally and unconsciously in a globally militarized atmosphere? Can there be winners at all in a war where the ecosystems that sustain human life are destroyed by instrumentalizing nature?

Witnessing the effects of the Kahovka dam destruction and the Nord Stream explosions on both people and ecosystems, it may be historically assumed that Russia would be the first to have invented weaponizing the environment as a tool of war. Arthur Galston, however, used environmental murder, ie ecocide– concept as early as 1970, referring to the large-scale environmental destruction in Vietnam carried out by the United States. Environmental murder has been considered genocide (genocide) meet as a crime against peace.

Through human history has both been fought for environmental reasons, for example by fighting over natural resources, and nature has been used as a weapon in war, for example by poisoning wells or the soil. The environmental war in Ukraine is unfortunately not an exception, but it contributes to strengthening a globally shared silent rule, where the independent value of nature is not recognized or recognized, but nature has only an instrumental value for man.

“ Will we have to defend nature even militarily?

Despite its protracted nature, the war in Ukraine represents a so-called rapid war and direct, concrete violence. At the same time, the environmental war is also being waged by means of slower and more everyday violence. In 2011, Rob Nixon introduced the concept slow violence, slow violence, which means violence that progresses gradually, is invisible and damages over a long period of time. It manifests itself, for example, in the climate crisis, the acidification of the seas, the spread of microplastics and the progress of nature loss. Even a Finn who overspends on a daily basis is therefore not without responsibility for the destruction that threatens the whole of humanity.

When the starting point is the natural right to separate or joint self-defense mentioned in Article 51 of the UN Charter, what can be considered to be included in the scope of self-defense? If the intrinsic value of nature is taken seriously and the means and targets of defense and defense are widely understood, nature conservation aspects should at least be included in the planning of defense measures.

For the time being, the militarized development direction is seen to be in conflict with environmental thinking, which mainly emphasizes a peaceful perspective. Since environmental murder, the progress of nature loss and climate change, has become commonplace even outside of war, could humanity’s slow violence against other life in the future justify even military defense measures for nature?

Which path do we as an international community want to choose: an environmental war that sows destruction and violence or a life-sustaining peace?

Juha Mäkinen is a docent at the National Defense University and a lieutenant colonel (EVP). Raisa Foster is a docent at the University of Eastern Finland and the University of the Arts. Together with two other researchers, they investigated the justification of environmental war in a project funded by the Kone Foundation in the years 2023–2026.

