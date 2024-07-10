Guest pen | Euthanasia does not respect the infinite dignity of every life, write Archbishop Leo and the Bishop of the Catholic Church’s Helsinki Diocese

Guest pen|The unique human life must be defended especially when it is at its weakest and most fragile.

Every human life from conception to natural death is sacred and infinitely valuable, and no one has the right to destroy it.

The infinite dignity of every human being is not the opinion or political or even religious view of any single group, but arises from the objective reality in which we are unique human persons. Recognizing this frees us to build a society where all people are equally valuable and where everyone should have equal opportunities to pursue a good life.

Lately according to opinion polls, a significant proportion of Finns support allowing euthanasia. The background is an understandable desire to avoid additional suffering and guarantee a “good” death for all people.

However, suffering and pain will never remove the dignity and right to life of every person. The teaching of our churches always encourages to defend human life, especially when it is at its weakest and most fragile. It is useless to try to obscure the actual meaning of euthanasia: its purpose is to cause a person’s premature death under certain conditions.

Euthanasia is unacceptable in the light of medical ethics. Doctors are called to serve humanity and respect life. Ending human life directly or indirectly cannot be the goal of medical activity. Never before has medicine had such good means of alleviating the suffering of dying people as it does today. Medication helps with most pain conditions, and in extreme cases, the level of consciousness of dying patients can be lowered so that they do not feel excruciating pain. A doctor’s job is to sustain life, not kill people. Even medical organizations do not consider euthanasia a treatment.

Medical the solution to facing a patient approaching death is comprehensive palliative care. A person is a psychosomatic entity, and in Finland it is already well taken into account in palliative care.

According to research, euthanasia is desired above all for psychological, spiritual and spiritual reasons. As death approaches, many emotions are felt, including anxiety, guilt and helplessness. The solution to this is not to end the patient’s life, but to meet his psychological, spiritual and spiritual needs. Listening and conversation are important medicines that are still too often forgotten.

In societies where at first euthanasia was permitted in a strictly limited manner, its use has gradually expanded to cover ever wider groups of people. If the immeasurable value and integrity of human life is questioned in exceptional situations, it can cloud our understanding of human dignity. At the same time, it can lead to inequality in society, when humanity becomes a matter of definition.

We need to think about the place of old age and illness in our society. The Western perception of the body emphasizes youth, beauty, consumption and efficiency. Is the body useless if it can no longer serve these values? Does our society see old age, frailty or weakness as synonyms for ineffectiveness?

The rule of law should not legalize the production of death based on views that arise from subjective experiences of pain and suffering.

We defend the sanctity of human life and its infinite dignity. We support the current laws and modern medicine, which guarantee the patient proper and adequate treatment even at the end of life. They unreservedly serve humanity and respect every human life.

We support efforts to build a just and life-respecting society, where a person is not just a number, but a unique, untouchable person. We must be treated as such, even until our natural death.

Leo is the archbishop of the Finnish Orthodox Church. Raimo Goyarrola is the bishop of the Helsinki Diocese of the Catholic Church.

