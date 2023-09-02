Guest pen | Estimates of Russia’s future should not be based on wishful thinking

Everything points to Russia’s intention to continue the war in Ukraine. A quick collapse of Putin’s system is not in sight now.

Vladimir Putin the war against Ukraine has been going on for a year and a half. Contrary to expectations, Ukraine has remained steadfast in the struggle between David and Goliath. It has created expectations in the West of the inevitable military victory of Ukraine and the collapse of Putin’s Russia.

Of course, this is not the only point of view. Many experts see the situation in all its complexity and do not hide their concern. However, the media in search of “good news” – also in Finland – constantly bring up events and comments that emphasize Russia’s real and open-ended weaknesses.

Thence since Russian troops began their withdrawal from the suburbs of Kiev in March 2022, it has been repeated over and over again that the best Russian units have been destroyed, and that Moscow will not have new “Siberian divisions” to replace them. That the motion would be opposed, and that new recruits would not be properly trained. That the new troops are of very poor quality and that only Wagner’s mercenaries knew how to fight. That the Kremlin’s missile stocks were exhausted, and that the war had to be fought with weapons that were up to 70 years old. That the economic sanctions would bring Russia to the brink of a technological collapse, and that the country’s economic stability would be shaken as export revenues dwindled and the educated young population fled the country. That the aging Putin was losing control of the system he created.

Unfortunately, the situation looks quite different now. The Russian armed forces have learned from their mistakes and are fighting much better than before, at least in defensive mode. Ukraine’s counterattack may bring tactical achievements, but they are far from the cost of victory last fall. Meanwhile, Russian drones and missiles are destroying Ukrainian cities and infrastructure piece by piece, and winter is approaching. There is no shortage of men in the Russian forces, and it does not matter whether they have joined the ranks of the army as a result of a campaign or as “volunteers”.

The West the impact of economic sanctions on the Russian economy has so far been very limited. The Kremlin can still afford to finance the war. The best proof of that is the huge sums paid to soldiers as wages and compensation to families if a soldier falls on the front. The defense industry has been generously funded to operate around the clock. The budget deficit of wartime Russia is smaller than that of many Western countries during peacetime. There are loopholes in the sanctions against Russia, and gray imports are rampant.

Only a minority of Russians oppose the war. The passive majority is ready to support all decisions made by the political leadership. Both the liberal and the “ultra-patriotic” opposition have been suppressed and are unable to challenge those in power. The 2024 presidential election will be Vladimir Putin’s easiest “victory” ever.

Wagner’s uprising in June showed that Facebook likes don’t lead to action in the real world: Russians didn’t rise up to oppose the uprising, but they didn’t join it either. Putin’s infamous “vertical of power” and the management of big companies remained loyal to the system.

All this suggests that Russia intends to continue the war. The Kremlin is calculating that the West will back down first – that the prospect of endless war will begin to seem unacceptable to the Western public, and that a change of power, especially in the United States, will reverse the course of the West. Repeated suggestions that Ukraine should consider ceding territory to guarantee peace, a ceasefire, NATO membership or something else signal to Moscow that there is a margin for the assessment.

As the tenth (!) anniversary of the annexation of Crimea to Russia is approaching, claims about Russia’s “weakness” and “inefficiency” are unfounded. If the West and Ukraine want to prevail, the focus must be on the present and not on how to deal with the “beautiful post-Putin Russia”. That’s not even on the horizon yet.

The author is a program director at the Foreign Policy Institute.

