Guest pen | Elderly people who need care must not be left without services

Community living is not a safe, realistic or dignified form of living for someone with a severe memory disorder.

The population rapid aging and the accompanying increasing need for care services is common knowledge. There has been less news about the fact that an even smaller part of the growing elderly population receives care services that are brought home or that include living. In Finland, the principle of aging at home is followed, and 84 percent of people aged 85 or older live at home.

In studies dealing with the care needs of the elderly, it has been found that care needs usually increase after the age of 85. Even so, the proportion of people of this age or older receiving regular home care has decreased at the beginning of this decade.

The threshold for accessing the services has been raised, the availability of services has weakened and the proportion of the aging population has increased. The government and the welfare regions are planning major cuts to care services. The surgeries would be aimed above all at people who have a lot of care needs.

The Department of Health and Welfare has shown that 54 percent of home care clients and as many as 88 percent of 24-hour care residents have impaired cognition. It practically means a memory disorder.

Most residents of housing services need help around the clock and in almost all daily activities. Family caregivers also take care of their loved ones who need a lot of support, help and care.

The government is still trying to increase the amount of family care. However, the limits of family care are now being met. It is unrealistic to think that, for example, a spouse over 70 or a working family adult helping their parents would be able or able to provide intensive care. A person with moderate or severe memory loss cannot be left alone even for a moment. There are also more and more elderly people who do not have close relatives.

I care despite the increase in need and demand for services, the welfare regions and the government are not investing in services, with the exception of family care and communal living. Community living or family care is not a safe, realistic or dignified form of living for someone with a severe memory disorder.

Even home care is not safe for everyone: a month-long follow-up found that up to 27 percent of home care clients fell during the follow-up period.

“ The limits of family care are now being met.

When thinking about savings, it's good to take into account that old-age pensions make up 84 percent of spending on aging. You don't get big savings by compromising on care services, but cutting them causes anxiety and disadvantage and increases the risk of caregivers getting sick. Middle-aged and aging women in particular can find it difficult to work when they have to bear a greater responsibility than before for caring for their loved ones.

Finland the dependency ratio is currently one of the worst in Europe, but according to forecasts, the proportion of elderly people in the population will stabilize in about 20 years. A similar development can also be seen in the forecasts for the growth of the need for long-term care.

According to European Union statistics, the ratio of public expenditure on elderly care in Finland – including institutional care, home care and financial benefits – to gross domestic product was two percent in 2019. The corresponding figure was 3.3 percent in Sweden, 3.5 percent in Denmark and 4 percent in Norway.

In Finland, the share of spending on elderly care in the gross domestic product is clearly lower than, for example, the share of spending on pensions (13 percent in 2019) or healthcare (6.5 percent).

Although the elderly population is growing, not everyone needs care. However, it is society's duty to take care of those who need care.

A 24-hour housing service can cost 6,000–7,000 euros per month. Few Finns can afford to pay such sums themselves.

Minna Zechner is an assistant professor of social work and Anne Kouvonen is a professor of social policy at the University of Helsinki.

