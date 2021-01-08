Guest pen Drug addicts also have the right to receive treatment for their illnesses

Many drug users are still left without the help they need because of preconceived notions and substance abuse.

One one of the key criteria for health care is the reduction of human suffering. In the case of drug addicts, this is often overlooked, even though the right to care is a fundamental right of every citizen. The background is often the thinking that the substance abuse problem is self-inflicted and that the person who acquired the problem may also suffer and treat it themselves.

Prolonged use of drugs leads to neurochemical changes, the consequent deficiency of which in the brain is a change that can be verified even by diagnostic methods used in neurological diseases. Thus, it is often difficult for a patient to be motivated to treat their addiction without outside help. It is a serious illness – not an individual weakness.

Unkempt and advanced substance abuse disease leads to widespread harm to the individual, loved ones, and society. This manifests itself in unemployment, comorbidities and human suffering. The decline in society is great, as the costs come not only from the sufferer but also from the inconvenience caused to those close to them, such as children.

There is a lot of evidence that every euro spent on rehabilitation pays for itself many times over. Therefore, preventing exclusion and permanent physical harm, for example, is always more profitable than not being treated. During the coronavirus epidemic, substance abuse problems have been exacerbated by several estimates and their treatment has been further delayed, increasing exclusion, even deaths and, above all, human suffering.

The whys and wherefores the emergence of addiction are diverse. Most patients report that they would not have wanted to end up addicted. For some, it has been a coincidence, a desire to experiment and curiosity. These are the basic qualities of man and, on the other hand, the factors that have also taken humanity forward. Other reasons include poor social conditions, substance abuse problems of loved ones, abuse, violence, bullying at school, or any other ordeal that has led to exclusion.

Today, it is also understood that some have a higher genetic predisposition to substance abuse or gambling addiction than others. It’s hard to know who gets hooked and who doesn’t. That is why it is also important to invest in prevention and early support.

Department of Health and Welfare has estimated that there are up to 20,000 untreated hepatitis c patients in Finland. The majority of them are addicted to varying degrees. Hepatitis C has long turned its attention to the health of patients with substance abuse problems. It has been revealed that patients have many other somatic diseases that require treatment, which have often gone undiagnosed and untreated.

An EU study showed that injecting drug users die of treatable diseases more often than overdoses. In Finland, this is of growing importance, as drug use has increased throughout the 21st century and the number of problem users is highest in the 25-34 age group. The exclusion of this age group is particularly vulnerable to society. Finland should therefore quickly invest in improving the coverage of substitution care and other treatments, for example by increasing institutional rehabilitation and outpatient care.

Hepatitis C. the treatment recommendations have already waived the requirement to be drug-free in order to receive treatment. The reasons for receiving treatment have been epidemiological reasons. Ethical and human aspects have received less attention in this debate, even though they are core values ​​of the welfare state. It is unjustified that people can be left untreated because of preconceptions and substance abuse stigma. For those suffering from substance abuse, it is unfortunately a common experience in Finland.

Every person should get a new opportunity and help even when they cannot ask for it themselves. A discussion about the treatment of diseases in addicted patients would require a genuine dose of understanding and mercy.

Kaarlo Simojoki and Sauli Vuoti

Simojoki is a working life professor of substance abuse medicine at the University of Helsinki and Vuoti is a docent of clinical drug chemistry at the University of Jyväskylä.

