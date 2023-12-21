Guest pen | Donald Trump will not become the dictator of the United States

In the United States, there are strong restraints on the arbitrary action of the president. Trump's return would lead to anarchy, but not tyranny.

Stateside since the foundation of the state, citizens have been worried about the threat that the president would become a dictator or a tyrant. The drafters of the country's constitution understood that even in a democracy a leader can try to seize power. That's why they created checks and balances in the system to prevent this.

So far everything has gone well. No president of the United States has been a dictator. However, accusing the other side of striving for dictatorship is a recurring ritual during elections, which has now started at an exceptionally early stage. For example, historian Robert Kagan has predictedthat Trump would become a fascist leader and dictator as a result of his re-election.

With Trump there were and still are many features, most of which are bad. However, he was not a fascist in his first term as president, nor would he become a dictator in his second.

In fact, Trump was a weak president. For example, the tax cuts and judicial appointments he pushed for were carried out in the normal legal order with the help of Congress. And on the other hand, Congress watered down Trump's promises to repeal the health care reform known as Obamacare and build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Many of Trump's attempts to act unilaterally or arbitrarily have met with resistance from the courts or legal problems. Trump failed to end the protection program for immigrant children who came to the country illegally, clarify citizenship in the census, or dismantle legislation protecting the environment. Trump's subordinates did not obey when Trump tried to prevent investigations into his activities or initiate lawsuits against his opponents on frivolous grounds.

In foreign policy, Trump withdrew the United States from both the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal, but in these decisions he used the authority that belonged to the president.

Trump was a weak president because most voters didn't like him. Democrats and some Republicans were also able to oppose Trump. His attempts to subvert the judiciary failed. Trump's “own” – as he defined it – judges nullified his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. The election officials representing both main parties were also blocking Trump's intentions. Trump and his henchmen have been indicted, his lawyers have been disciplined, and hundreds of his supporters have been sentenced to prison.

“ In his first term, Trump was a weak president.

There is concern now that the right-wing think tank The Heritage Foundation is compiling a list of right-wing radicals loyal to Trump to be recruited into the service of the federal government – especially the Department of Justice – in Trump's second term, and collecting a wish list called Project 2025 that the future conservative administration would implement. However, the fear that Trump would start investigations and trials against his political opponents as president is more appropriate. That's what dictators often do.

Trump should not always be taken literally. Despite his threat, he did not, for example, act to put Hillary Clinton behind bars. And he won't be able to find enough right-wing jurists and civil servants in his administration to be able to direct the federal government's activities to his heart's content.

During his presidency Trump couldn't get the vast federal government machinery to work to his liking because he didn't have the wisdom or patience to do so.

In the United States, the president has to persuade, appeal and compromise. If Trump exceeds his authority, there will be mass resignations of office holders, leaks to the press and public denials. Judges do not accept cases and juries acquit the innocent.

In Trump's second term, there would certainly be an ugly aftermath. But there would not be a dictatorship, but – like the first season – chaos.

Eric Posner is a professor of law at the University of Chicago.

