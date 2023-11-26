Guest pen | Diverse nature is the basis of a strong economy

When we protect natural diversity, we also ensure the conditions for companies to succeed.

Our economy is completely dependent on nature. The matter came to public awareness in 2021 at the latest with the Dasgupta report commissioned by the British Treasury.

We get resources from nature, such as energy and raw materials, as well as services such as water purification, carbon sequestration and pollination of food crops. The success of companies depends on nature through value chains. Value chains can be domestic or quite global.

However, human activity has led to a rapid loss of biodiversity, i.e. global nature loss. Loss of nature is the loss of habitats and the decline of species. It is also a loss of economic value, as the weakening ecosystems cannot provide services to the economy in the same way as before.

Economy with language, the value of natural capital decreases: we consume nature faster than it renews itself. We have not been careful financial managers.

We need a change where the protection of natural capital rises to the core of decision-making both domestically and globally, both in society and in companies.

You can see the progress. Nature cover has quickly risen to the agenda of financiers and companies. It has begun to be understood as a threat to business comparable to the climate crisis.

In December 2022, the countries of the world approved the goals to stop the loss of nature by 2030 and to turn the state of nature towards recovery at the UN Nature Conference in Montreal. That agreement requires that large multinational companies and financial institutions transparently monitor, evaluate and publicize their environmental impacts, risks and dependencies. The global business community, including many of the largest players in the financial sector, actively participated in the development of the agreement and encouraged its conclusion.

Financial sector – banks, insurance companies, investors – plays an important role as a financier of companies’ growth and as an insurer of business risks across industry boundaries. According to the theory, risks such as loss of nature should be reflected in the prices of financing and insurance. However, this requires understanding and knowledge of the natural risks of business in both the short and long term.

The financial industry is ready to bear its responsibility, but it cannot make changes for others. Companies in other industries need both clear and predictable regulation, as well as tools and support for environmental impact assessment, so that market forces can be harnessed more comprehensively than at present to curb the loss of nature.

“ We consume nature faster than it is renewed.

A nature-positive business that combats deforestation and strengthens biodiversity is also a significant business opportunity. The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates in 2020 that the transition to a nature-affirming society could bring an increase of up to 10,000 billion dollars a year in global business turnover and 395 million new jobs by 2030.

Circular economy business models and nature-based solutions reduce the pressure on nature and can improve the state of nature. Nature-based solutions harness the services provided by nature to solve ecological, health and urban challenges.

The UN Environment Program has estimated that in 2022 USD 26 billion was invested in nature-based solutions worldwide, and this figure is predicted to grow strongly. Finnish companies have many opportunities here, both domestically and in export.

Natural and safeguarding its diversity is a matter for society as a whole. We need both an ambitious policy and the contribution of the entire business community.

Such a great force for change must be reflected in the companies’ strategies and across the board in business.

Forerunners have a competitive advantage in this matter as well.

Arno Ahosniemi is the CEO of Finanssiala ry. Jyri Häkämies is the CEO of EK, the Confederation of Finnish Business. Atte Jääskeläinen is the chief representative of Sitra, Finland’s independence celebration fund.

