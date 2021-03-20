Guest pen Disturbing telephone and home sales must be stopped by clear regulation

Finnish consumers should have a much better chance of avoiding unexpected marketing situations.

Telephone and home sales talk to consumers from year to year. Right now is the right time to tighten regulation of telephone and home sales, as these marketing practices are perceived as intrusive and constantly causing problems.

Last year, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority used a survey to find out consumers’ experiences and views on telephone sales. It is clear from the responses that consumers are reluctant to accept telemarketing.

Well over half of respondents fully or somewhat agree with the argument that telemarketing interferes with their privacy. The results of the survey conducted by the Consumer Association are also similar.

Often asks how telemarketing could properly be prevented. A sales call usually comes as a surprise, and in situations like that, making a considered purchase decision is difficult.

Home sales also infiltrate people’s privacy when the sales situation unexpectedly occurs at the front door or in another everyday situation. These sales methods are not popular with Finnish consumers and are often perceived as disturbing.

In home sales, the consumer may commit to an expensive order, even if he or she has not had the opportunity to familiarize himself or herself with the product or service, let alone make a price comparison. Older people in particular will then find themselves in a difficult situation.

Consumers currently have no waterproof way to prevent unwanted telephone or home sales. There is a paid and fixed-term telemarketing service operated by a private operator on the market, but not all telemarketers are covered by the ban. There is no such way to restrict home sales.

In the current the government program promises to limit and regulate telephone and home sales more strictly to protect consumers. On the basis of this record as well, it is now appropriate to address these sales practices through legislation. A working group appointed by the Ministry of Justice is currently discussing, among other things, the regulation of telephone and home sales.

There are several regulatory options to restrict telephone and home sales. Consumers would be most strongly protected by the so-called opt-in model, in which prior consumer consent would be a precondition for marketing and telephone and home sales should not be targeted at all consumers who have not given prior consent. This way, everyone could easily choose for themselves whether they want to be sold by phone or at home.

Another possible regulatory tool would be written confirmation of the contract, combined with sufficient reflection time. The current 14-day right of withdrawal should be extended and extended to all situations. It may come as a surprise to some consumers that, under the current rules, the right of withdrawal does not apply to, for example, customized and custom-made products.

With the written confirmation of the contract and the reflection period, the consumer could be sure that the content of the contract is fit for purpose. Under this arrangement, the buyer would still have the opportunity to consider the purchase decision in peace and compare prices.

Telesales recognizability can be improved in other ways as well.

What if teleshopping should be limited to certain telephone numbers, the initial part of which would allow the consumer to identify the caller as a telemarketer? Then, at the time of the call, it would be easier for the consumer to choose for himself whether he wants to be the target of telephone marketing just then.

Whatever solution is chosen to curb the problems of telephone and doorstep selling, it may be appropriate to designate a separate authority to monitor the regulatory model, which would maintain a register of prior consents or prohibitions related to telephone and doorstep selling.

There is certainly a workable solution or combination of solutions to be found in the regulatory options. Consumers finally need stricter legislation.

Katri Väänänen and Juha Beurling-Pomoell

Väänänen is the Consumer Ombudsman and Director General of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority. Beurling-Pomoell is the Secretary General of the Consumers’ Union.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.