Guest pen Difficult times require close co-operation between Finland and Sweden, write Petteri Orpo and Ulf Kristersson

Finland and Sweden do not accept Russia’s demands for a return to the interests of the Cold War years.

European the security situation has recently developed in a difficult direction. Russia has gathered an estimated 100,000 troops and heavy equipment at Ukraine’s borders and has called for a new European security agreement. If Russia’s demands are not accepted, the country has expressed its responsibility to the West by military means.

We certainly do not know what is involved in these means, but threats of all kinds increase tensions. At this point, no outcome can be ruled out, not even the expansion of the war in Ukraine.

Diplomatic discussions have taken place between the parties, the organization of which is in itself a positive thing. However, the starting points of Russia and the West are still very far apart.

NATO will not and should not agree to demands that the Alliance’s status and activities be limited. The principles guaranteed by international agreements, including respect for national borders and sovereignty, as well as the right of states to ally or not to ally, are also at stake. These principles cannot be compromised.

Full-fledged The consequences of the war in Ukraine would be unpredictable and long-lasting. That is why we must first and foremost seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis. We need solutions that safeguard both the European security order and Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Even if we avoid war now, there is no return to the former. The security situation in Europe and our relations with Russia remain tense, even if diplomacy now wins. Tightened conditions are also reflected in Finland and Sweden, whose security policy relationship is now closer than ever. In defense policy in particular, bilateral action has a special role to play in both countries. Deepening our bilateral cooperation will raise the threshold for the use of military force against us. This provides security and stability in our immediate environment.

In Finland and Sweden share a common security policy environment and similar defense interests. Our defense is based on strong national defense and, increasingly, international cooperation. At the same time, we are signaling to the outside world that we are able to work together in times of both peace and crisis. If the war in Ukraine is to escalate, we must increase our joint exercise and preparedness coordination.

NATO’s presence in Europe and the surrounding areas will enhance the security of our countries. Both Finland and Sweden will send a clear message in their security policy about the possibility of applying for NATO membership. Finland has been doing this since the 1990s, and it would be only natural for Sweden to do the same. Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership would strengthen regional security and our position. It is therefore important that NATO makes it clear that its door is open to new members. We must not make big security policy decisions without telling another.

Finland and Sweden do not pose a threat to Russia now or in the future. We make our decisions based on our own starting points and improving our own security. A constructive dialogue with Russia is desirable and in everyone’s interest, but it must take place in a balanced and non-pressurized manner. Russia must respect the European security order as expressed in the Helsinki Agreement (1975) and the OSCE Paris Agreement (1990). Russia has signed both agreements and participated in their preparation.

Finland and in relation to Sweden, the roots lie in the long common history of our countries. We share the same basic values ​​of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law. We have every reason to continue to work closely together on security and defense policy issues – especially in challenging times.

Petteri Orpo and Ulf Kristersson

Orpo is the chairman of the Coalition Party. Kristersson is the chairman of the Swedish Moderate Coalition.

