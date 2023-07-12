Guest pen | Did the new government forget to prepare for the pandemic and health crises?

The government program emphasizes safety, but now after the pandemic, health safety receives very little attention.

Prime minister In the program of Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government, the importance of an up-to-date situational picture and preparedness in political decision-making has been emphasized. This can be seen especially in the government program’s effort to respond to the concerns of the state economy, as well as numerous security aspects and measures. The program has paid attention to national defense and information and cyber security. In many places, the war in Ukraine is brought up. The government wants to strengthen overall safety, crisis resistance and security of supply.

Responding to and preparing for various crises has already been emphasized in the policies of previous governments. Many worrying trends, such as the progression of climate change and the deterioration of the security environment, have continued to intensify in recent years, and they set boundary conditions for the government’s actions.

New However, in the economic, security and future-oriented entirety of the government’s program, the coronavirus pandemic – the most significant global problem of the previous government period – is only left to very general mentions.

The government program states that the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and increased international tensions have weakened the predictability of the international economy and emphasized the importance of society’s crisis resistance. It is also mentioned that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic targeted children and young people in particular.

At no point in the government program does the risks and precautionary measures related to health crises be brought up separately. The most concrete mention remains the reference to the fact that the Prime Minister’s Office is carrying out a large, external research project on the lessons of the corona crisis. Of course, this must be considered worthwhile from the point of view of international comparison as well – for example, the Swedish Corona Commission has highlighted significant problems in the country’s corona measures in its investigative work.

“ How do we prepare for new broad health threats?

However, it must be asked how the government program’s statement regarding the investigation of the corona crisis and the objectives of management with information are compatible with the fact that the financial tables of the government program include an entry about the termination of the Government’s centralized investigation and research activities.

In itself the direction of the government program is not unusual in international comparison. The legacy of the pandemic can be seen in the policies of other EU countries only on a general level. Together with the war in Ukraine and other crises, the pandemic forms the background for the governments’ actions, which emphasize preparedness, public investments and strengthening international cooperation.

In the next few years, preparing for health crises will be present at least in the reform of preparedness legislation and the Infectious Diseases Act – it’s just that no detailed guidelines have been made for this in the government program. Based on the government program, it seems unclear what the significance of the lessons of the pandemic is in Orpo’s government’s operations and our preparation for possible new large-scale health threats.

The government attention should be paid to e.g. clarifying the powers of authorities during a health crisis and streamlining the coordination of crisis measures at different levels of administration. It would be necessary to review the legislation regarding health crises in its entirety.

In addition, measures should be taken to ensure that the restrictions on basic and human rights that went too far in some places during the pandemic in legislative projects and administrative implementation would not be repeated in a possible new health crisis.

It is important for Finland to continue to participate in international preparations for pandemics as well. The World Health Organization’s WHO pandemic agreement is also scheduled for this election period, although there is no mention of this preventive measure in the government program either.

Anu Mutanen is a tenure track professor of public law at the University of Tampere. Mikko Värttö is a specialist researcher in political science at the University of Turku. The authors are involved A just recovery from the pandemic? in the project.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published.