Guest pen Desertification threatens the food security and health of millions of people

Soil impoverishment must be prevented in order to curb climate change, but at the same time societies can be stabilized.

Coronavirus pandemic has shown how vulnerable our societies around the world are when a sudden crisis strikes. Climate change and the alarming decline in biodiversity are for most signs that man is exceeding the limits of nature’s sustainability.

Less attention has been paid to a key natural resource: productive land. Soil is an important factor in almost all production of food, feed, fiber and biofuels. Especially in arid areas, wind erosion, depletion of soil organic matter and desertification have led to soil impoverishment.

World in the poorest and driest regions – especially in Africa – desertification threatens the food security and health of millions of people. This in turn can lead to malnutrition, a lack of clean water, the large-scale migration they cause within countries, and refugees between countries. Deteriorating food security also undermines social and political balance and the overall ability of countries to recover from and recover from the crises that afflict them.

The European Union is preparing a comprehensive strategy for Africa. It aims for a new kind of partnership to tackle the wide-ranging environmental, economic and social challenges. The Africa strategy included in the Finnish government’s program is also being prepared.

Halting desertification in the poorest countries requires that land productivity be taken care of, soil depletion is prevented and thus the conditions for agriculture and livestock grazing are maintained. These are key steps in Africa’s “green transformation” towards a sustainable development path, which, according to the IPCC Climate Panel, is necessary to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees.

Although Desertification is not a problem in Finland in cold and humid climates, and issues related to soil depletion are also central to us. For example, as a result of long-term intensive cultivation, the organic matter in the arable land is reduced and the carbon it contains is released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide emissions. Peatlands drained into fields or for forestry are particularly problematic.

Finland has set a goal of carbon neutrality by 2035. Therefore, Finland’s climate goals also emphasize the increase of carbon sinks on agricultural land and the afforestation of non-productive lands.

Everywhere the world must strive for land-use planning in which natural resources serve societies as sustainably as possible. Environmentally friendly agriculture and sustainable land use support climate change mitigation and adaptation. At the same time, there is a need to increase agricultural productivity, which, according to research, is effective in alleviating poverty in developing countries.

Essential actions include farming methods that maintain and increase soil fertility, sustainable livestock farming, strengthening the role of trees in rural livelihoods, such as agroforestry, and natural and climate-sustainable bioenergy solutions. Secured land ownership or management rights strengthen economic development and the sustainable use of land and soil. They encourage the farmer to use labor and money on his plots.

In the soil global action on climate change is promoted in the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). In Africa, the Sahara-Sahel Green Wall Program has been launched to combat desertification, rehabilitate impoverished soils, increase the resilience of ecosystems and improve living conditions. If widely implemented, the project would be one of the most important programs for the sustainable development of drought areas in Africa.

Working together to stop desertification, it is now understood that planting trees alone is not enough, but that sustainable methods must be based on cultural traditions. The aim is a mosaic of land uses suitable for local socio-economic and ecological conditions.

Markku Kanninen and Vesa Kaarakka

Kanninen is a professor of tropical forest management at the University of Helsinki and Kaarakka is a forest and desertification advisor at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

