Guest pen Defense co-operation can be further deepened in the Nordic countries

This It is Finland’s turn to chair Nordefco, a Nordic defense co-operation project. The chair is responsible for leading and developing co-operation in accordance with jointly agreed long-term goals. On these occasions, Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) has convened his colleagues from Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark in Helsinki on 29-30 March. June.

Although the defense solutions chosen by the five Nordic countries are very different from each other, Nordic defense co-operation has made significant progress over the past decade. Naturally, it also reflects the wider changes that have taken place in our security environment. Over the years, many Nordefco initiatives have become an established part of the day-to-day work of the Nordic Defense Forces and no longer appear in the headlines.

In the Nordic countries there are still new opportunities for defense cooperation. The “Vision 2025” that guides Nordefco clearly states what the cooperation aims to achieve: the ability to work together in times of peace, crisis and conflict. Potential cooperation in exceptional circumstances will be triggered by separate national decisions, but the ability and capacity to work together will require continued efforts. This same goal is also supported and promoted by Finland’s bilateral co-operation with Sweden and Norway and by the trilateral defense co-operation between Finland, Sweden and Norway, which was launched last autumn.

Nordefco’s goal will be achieved by continuing the well-established cooperation in the areas of performance development, crisis management, situational awareness, military mobility and logistical cooperation, as well as training and exercises. In the field of armaments, the mapping and implementation of joint projects will be continued and industrial co-operation will be developed. In addition, the Defense Forces will look at the effects of climate change on their own operations, while ensuring that the Nordic countries set an example in reducing defense emissions and other environmental impacts.

Nordefcon The work has been successful even in the conditions of a pandemic, as long before the coronavirus crisis, the Nordic countries became accustomed to using the secure remote connection built for Nordefco. On the list of issues to be addressed, the coronavirus crisis has highlighted in a new way the importance of overall security, crisis resilience and security of supply. Nordefco opens up a lot of opportunities to look at them.

With regard to overall security, one of the goals of the Finnish Presidency is to identify opportunities for co-operation with the Nordic Social Security and Preparedness Haga co-operation.

Close international interaction is commonplace in defense in the 2020s. It will enable us to provide opportunities for our political decision-makers to cooperate internationally in crisis situations. In order for a compatible defense capability to be available when it comes to reality, it must be built and practiced in good weather.

Nordic defense cooperation is based on common views, but different solutions are also made on the basis of each country’s own needs and starting points. For example, Nordic co-operation does not change the distinction between NATO and Partner countries – this is an important principle for all parties, and the rules of the game are clear.

International defense co-operation is carried out to strengthen Finland’s own defense capabilities. At the same time, we are playing our part in strengthening security and defense in the Nordic region and in Europe more broadly. Defense cooperation is based on common interests and deep trust.

When working with the Nordic countries, we could not be in better company. Still, cooperation should not be taken for granted. It also requires constant care and an active constructive approach.

Janne Kuusela

The author is the chairman of Nordefco’s Defense Policy Steering Committee.

