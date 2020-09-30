Guest pen Defeating the coronavirus is a global issue

When rich countries help poorer countries get a coronavirus vaccine, they are helping themselves at the same time.

Safe and an effective covid-19 vaccine will probably be ready early next year. There are likely to be more vaccines at the time. This development will eventually allow the world to eliminate the threat of a pandemic and return to a normal life.

When we are able to protect the population against the coronavirus, governments can dismantle the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, people can stop using face shields and the world economy can get back to full speed.

However, eradicating the virus requires the capacity to produce billions of doses of vaccine, funding to pay for it, and systems to deliver vaccines to different countries.

At the moment most of the world’s covid-19 vaccine supplies are reserved for rich countries. They have agreements with pharmaceutical companies and secure the right to buy doses of vaccine as soon as they are available.

What is happening to the poorer peoples from South Sudan to Nicaragua and Myanmar? Nearly half of the world’s population lives in countries that do not have the purchasing power to make large contracts with pharmaceutical companies. Under the current situation, these states would be able to vaccinate up to 14 percent of their population.

New modeling at Northeastern University will help understand what happens if vaccines are distributed unfairly. If the 50 rich countries receive the first two billion doses of the vaccine, the virus will still spread unhindered elsewhere: three-quarters of the world will be left without protection, and twice as many people will die.

This would be a huge moral omission. The vaccine can make covid-19 a preventable disease. And no one should die of such a disease just because they live in a state that cannot afford to get vaccines.

If only part of the world is protected by the vaccine, the pandemic will continue to weaken international trade. The virus can also re-spread to rich countries because not all of their residents take the vaccine. The threat of disease can only be overcome by eliminating it everywhere.

The rich countries are understandably acting in an attempt to protect their populations and should not be blamed for it. However, we need to increase the production capacity of vaccines enormously so that vaccines are available to the entire world population, regardless of where they live.

Pharmaceutical companies have previously agreed to expand their pharmaceutical production capacity by using each other’s factories. Now, together with 16 pharmaceutical companies, our foundation has entered into an agreement to significantly increase cooperation and the production and distribution of vaccines.

In addition to vaccine production capacity, we need funding to provide billions in vaccine doses to poor countries. The ACT Accelerator initiative, supported by the Gavi Global Coalition and Immunization Coalition and the Global Fund, among others, is helping with this. Pharmaceutical companies have also compromised on the pursuit of profit. Public funding is still needed.

When vaccine production capacity and funding are organized, we need to strengthen health care systems: we need workers and infrastructure to deliver vaccines to people around the world. We can learn a lot from the experience of the polio eradication program, for example.

Identifying Covid-19 cases in the poorest parts of the world requires a network of primary care staff whose work extends to the most remote places. With better diagnostics, these professionals can also ring the alarm bell if another new disease jumps from a bat or bird to a human.

Thus, by eradicating Covid-19, a system can be built to prevent the devastation of the next pandemic.

History shows that pandemics create a surprising dynamic between self-interest and selflessness. There is no difference then in helping oneself and others. Getting vaccines from poor countries is in the interests of everyone, including rich countries.

Bill Gates

The author is a founding member of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

