Guest pen | Deaths caused by the coronavirus should be discussed

The comparison between countries provides valuable information about the pandemic and prompts the search for answers to essential questions.

Summer during the period, there has been a lively discussion in the public about the situation of the coronavirus epidemic. The fourth coronavirus vaccinations have been the focus of special attention. Progress has now been made in this matter.

There has also been a lot of discussion about the large number of coronavirus deaths in Finland. The experts of the Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) have clarified this in public, and at my request, the matter was brought up at the meeting of the corona ministerial working group on May 31. At that time, we focused on the comparison between the Nordic countries (excluding Iceland), for which the experts presented detailed information.

Size during the epidemic, the corona death rate in Finland and Norway has been lower than in Denmark and especially Sweden, where the death rate rose very high in the spring of 2020 and in the winter of 2020–2021. During the disease wave caused by omicron transformation that started in the late autumn of 2021, the mortality rate in Denmark became the highest in the Nordic countries in February–March 2022 and the second highest in Sweden. Finland, Denmark and Norway were equally high for three weeks from the end of March to the middle of April. In Sweden, the death rate had already decreased.

From the middle of April and through May, the mortality rate in Finland was the highest in the Nordic countries. The disease wave caused by Omikron was 1–2 months behind other Nordic countries in Finland. By the beginning of June, the mortality rate had also decreased significantly in Finland.

Wider the estimate of corona mortality in twenty Western and Central European countries is also important. Graphical curves on the development of mortality in different countries from spring 2020 to July 2022 visually highlight the differences between countries.

Perhaps the most important observation is that the comparison of corona mortality in different countries at a certain time is questionable, because the epidemic peaks are timed at different times in the countries. For example, the death rate in Finland was higher in March 2022 than in Germany, Switzerland or Austria, but in December 2021 it was lower than these countries because their epidemic peak was three months earlier than in Finland.

“ Every preventable death is always a loss.

Out of the twenty countries compared, in five – Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands – the number of deaths has been highest at the very beginning of the epidemic. Most of the deaths recorded so far in most countries occurred in the 2020–2021 wave of the winter season. In only four countries, the spring 2022 wave that started in late autumn 2021 has been the most destructive to date: Finland, Norway, Denmark and Latvia.

Different variants of the corona virus have caused the different waves. Vaccines were not available in the beginning, and probably the statistics differ in different countries. A comprehensive comparison of the entire epidemic period is still valuable.

Is justified that corona deaths are being discussed. Every preventable death is always a loss – even for the elderly and those with multiple illnesses. Experts are looking for answers to many essential questions: Did Finland waive the general restrictions at the beginning of March 2022 too early? At the same time, did the atmosphere change too quickly into a feeling that Corona is over? There was no widespread criticism of the lifting of restrictions in society at that time. Could general restrictions have prevented the widespread spread of the highly contagious omicron variant? Would there have been special ways to protect the most elderly and fragile people? Among them, however, the coverage of fourth vaccinations was quickly achieved. On the other hand, the “isolation of the elderly” during spring 2020 has been criticized a lot.

Was the general mask recommendation removed too soon? Is the broad picture of the epidemic that in countries that managed to protect the lives of the most vulnerable people in the early stages, there was a setback later, the likes of which was not seen in countries where the number of infections and deaths was already high at the beginning?

In any case, it must be stated that the corona death rate in relation to the population of the 20 states included in the comparison is still the second lowest in Finland after Norway.

Aki Lindén

The author is the Minister of Family and Basic Services (sd).

