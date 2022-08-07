Guest pen | Crisis preparedness became a key word in the EU’s immigration policy

EU countries have learned from previous experiences, and humanitarian challenges are dealt with in a more centralized manner.

Finnish Border Guard estimates that in 2021 the European border security situation will have weakened significantly due to the hybrid influence that utilizes migration on the eastern border of the European Union. Military tensions were considered to have increased in Northern Europe, and there was no change for the better in sight. Unfortunately, the assessment was completely correct.

As a result of the Russian attack, more than five million people have fled Ukraine to the EU region. Already at the beginning of the war, it became clear to the EU countries that the pressure on the reception capacity would be severe. This was certainly the assessment in the Kremlin as well.

European Union however, surprised with its unity and quickly activated the temporary protection directive. System overload was avoided. In 2021, the number of asylum applications in EU countries and Norway increased considerably, which had already increased preparedness.

The EU’s new asylum agency EUAA (European Union Agency for Asylum) got into real action right away. Its expert reserve of 500 people has already been vital for the member countries. For example, Belgium’s reception system was overwhelmed when it received the highest number of asylum seekers in 2021 since 2015. At the same time, floods raging in Wallonia destroyed many reception facilities. The situation was brought under control thanks to EUAA’s quick intervention.

According to a report by the European Migration Network, asylum processes were simplified in most EU countries. The Netherlands shortened its asylum interviews. Norwegian authorities were instructed to skip interviewing the applicant completely in certain cases. In Greece, the asylum process was centralized on one form.

When the Taliban took over Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, in August 2021, the EU countries had to react to the mass exodus of Afghans. France made it easier to apply for a visa and Sweden included direct evacuations as part of the quota refugee procedure. Ireland offered temporary residence permits to Afghans who had family members in Ireland. Finland evacuated relatively few people from Afghanistan, but suspended returns there.

In the process pressure grew on the EU’s eastern border, when Belarus organized direct flights from Turkey and Iraq to Minsk and transported people to the EU border. Latvia, Lithuania and Poland declared a state of emergency and stepped up their border controls. In Lithuania, the situation was considered a hybrid aggression by a foreign state, which justified the deployment of defense forces to the border.

Instrumental entry into the country – the manipulation and exploitation of entry into the country for various purposes – became a significant security issue. The reception capacity of EU countries was increasingly linked to national security and made seamless cooperation between the authorities a vital condition.

In Finland, the roles of the authorities were clarified with an amendment to the Reception Act. The Ministry of the Interior launched a project to evaluate legislation that prepares for hybrid influence that takes advantage of migration.

Migration policy pressure tolerance has risen to the top. The EU has had to take even more into account the immigration policy interests of the countries on its eastern border.

The proposal of the European Parliament and the Council published in December 2021 on actions in instrumentalization situations related to migration and asylum seeking brought this to the fore. It outlined the common rules of the game on how to register asylum seekers in emergency situations and how the EU can support countries’ authorities. The change in the atmosphere is also indicated by the fact that the proposal spoke for the first time about instrumentalized immigration as a factor threatening the integrity and security of the Union.

An efficiently functioning united EU creates stability. EU countries have learned from previous experiences, and humanitarian challenges are dealt with in a more centralized manner. We are now preparing for the fact that in the future we will also see large-scale imports as part of hybrid influence. Along with the countries on the eastern border, Spain brought this up at the NATO summit in Madrid, referring to its southern border.

Tuukka Lampi

The author is a special expert in the European Migration Network, whose Suomen point operates at the Finnish Immigration Service.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.