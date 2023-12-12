Guest pen | Crisis management should not become established as the custom of the country

The practices of an open society have already been neglected in several successive governments. In a democracy, this model should not be normalized.

Finland has been a model country for compliance with the rule of law and good governance. In recent years, however, the Finnish decision-making culture has dived into closed cabinets and beyond the reach of open social discussion. Researched information and public opinion are valued less than before.

The change is clearly visible when, instead of individual decisions, you look at the larger whole.

Petteri Orpon (kok) the traditions of transparency, management with information and good governance have been forgotten several times in the beginning of the government. The government's reluctance to have a discussion about the combined effects of social security cuts and the removal of impact assessment information from bills concerning housing benefit cuts in the parliamentary committee hearing are at odds with the principles of good law preparation. The termination of the Government's research activities and the postponement of the research program on immigration show the disdain for decision-making based on research. From the point of view of the rule of law, the most embarrassing thing was the smearing of the deputy chancellor of justice in the discussion about closing the eastern border. The cases are united by the disdain of expert knowledge and the appeal to urgency and necessity.

It is about the weakening of security of information supply – a phenomenon that may have far-reaching effects on Finnish democracy.

We citizens also have our own responsibility. Social media has made us the chief editors of our own lives. Still, it's good to consider what information you believe and what information you share with your own networks. Healthy skepticism is a key civic skill.

Open the deterioration of society is not only the result of the actions of the current government. The government of Juha Sipilä (Centre) wanted to bring a familiar model of business management to the Government Council without sufficiently understanding the rules of democracy and good governance. For example, the Transport Services Act, known as the Taxi Act, was rushed through without careful impact assessment and social discussion.

“ It's about the weakening of information security.

The government of Sanna Marin (sd) took advantage of the exceptional conditions and emergency law by restricting basic rights in a way that was surprising in other Nordic countries. Finland's NATO membership was prepared and implemented in a hurry, almost without public discussion. Although the decision was considered in our best interests, the straightforward process was confusing.

Democracy the rules of the game and the legacy of an open society are still being undermined by invoking exceptional circumstances and the actions they necessarily require. Major decisions are justified with classified material as well as risk assessments and situational images, which cannot be exposed to open social discussion.

In so-called securitization, non-military themes such as climate change or immigration are viewed as security threats. Criticizing this does not mean turning a blind eye to the fact that many crises can have dimensions that undermine security.

Research data does not replace political judgment. In crises, there are always moments when decisions have to be made quickly. Our government probably has information about Russia's hybrid operations, which should be kept private. However, we are drifting on a slippery slope if appealing to the sensitivity or urgency of things becomes the way of the land. Sometimes it feels like the gear of crisis management has been left permanently on in Finland.

In a democracy it would be important for the authorities to report on the security situation as comprehensively as possible, based on national threat and risk assessments, and then to consider in an open discussion what kind of restrictions society is ready for in terms of normal decision-making and citizens' basic rights.

When the process is transparent, it's easier to accept decisions that you don't like. This is how an open society works.

Petri Uusikylä is research director and Harri Jalonen professor of social and health administration at the University of Vaasa.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors' own views, not HS's positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/