Guest pen | Criminalizing Holocaust denial would also suit Finland

Sometimes it seems that the nature of the limits of the use of freedom of speech is not fully understood in Finland. Freedom of speech is also invoked on wrong grounds.

A few a year ago, the influx of asylum seekers from Europe brought immigration issues to the political agenda, and the district courts had to outline the applicability of the crime of incitement to political and other speech. MP Juha Mäenpää’s (ps) foreign species speech in parliament did not lead to prosecution, but the parliament’s constitutional law committee made a strong statement about how the limits of the representative’s freedom of speech should be interpreted.

With freedom of speech cannot justify the use of language that fulfills the crime of incitement. The essential thing in punishable hate speech is denying the human dignity and right to exist of a certain group of people. When the Supreme Court ordered the closure of the Nordic Resistance Movement (PVL), it appealed to the prohibition of abuse of rights. Freedom of speech and freedom of assembly could not be supported by a movement that used these rights to create a state based on the supremacy of the white man.

PVL also belittled the Holocaust and the persecution of Jews. The EU’s framework decision from 2008 obliges member states to make denying and belittling mass destruction, such as the Holocaust, punishable. In Finland, there is district and appellate court practice where dissenters have been sentenced for the crime of incitement.

However, the application of the crime of incitement is to some extent open to interpretation. When the flags of National Socialist Germany were carried in the Independence Day parade, the flag bearers who were members of the PVL were charged with, among other things, the crime of incitement. In the district court of Helsinki, the charges were dismissed because the court considered that the application would have required an expanding interpretation, which did not work out due to the principle of legality in criminal law. The case is pending in the Court of Appeal.

The Holocaust the obligation to criminalize prohibition is based on the fact that at first such regulation was considered necessary, especially in France and Germany. The criminalization obligation was decided unanimously among the member states.

The EU Commission has criticized some member countries, such as Finland and Sweden, for failing to fulfill this obligation. The reason is that there is no specific mention of the matter in the crime of incitement. In Sweden, an extensive report on the matter has recently been drawn up, in which the legislation is presented to be clarified. In Finland, too, the matter is to be clarified.

“ European law does not accept belittling the Holocaust.

It’s about memory legislation, which obliges you to remember certain things correctly. When Europe rose from the ashes after the Second World War, the defense of human rights, human dignity and equality was taken as a common value base. The criminalization of Holocaust denial shows that we are committed by our values ​​to defending equal human dignity. At the same time, in practice, the rise of such schools of thought that reject this value base can be curbed. The ban is principled and therefore absolute.

Memory laws are a special phenomenon in themselves, and memory laws can also be used for a completely different purpose than to remind people of human dignity. In Russia, instead of denying the Holocaust, it is punishable to deny Russia’s (Soviet Union’s) victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. In Estonia, the denial of the victims of communism has rightly been raised to be punished alongside the denial of the Holocaust.

The Nordic countries have not particularly cultivated memory laws. However, the criminalization of Holocaust denial also suits us. After all, we are part of the European constitutional tradition in which the injustices of the Nazi regime and their remembrance have a special position.

Our national interpretation of freedom of speech is very compatible with the European tradition. It is also part of the tradition that even though a politician’s freedom of speech is wider than usual, it also has its limits, which should not fluctuate according to political trends. It would be good for everyone to remember this.

Kimmo Nuotio is a professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki.

