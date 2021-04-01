Guest pen Conspiracy theories repeat the line of thought familiar from witch-hunts

The illusion of reality has been a common phenomenon throughout the centuries, and proving it wrong is always just as difficult.

Stateside many still refuse to accept Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election. Conspiracy theories and movements like Qanon affect the thinking of millions of people in all Western countries.

The illusion of reality is a common phenomenon in history as well, and that is why people are aroused by morbid acts. This was the case, for example, with witch-hunts, when incomprehensible interpretations of reality were presented. Testimonies and even voluntary confessions told about things that are simply impossible. No one flew anywhere with a broom.

Witches are key to the interpretation of conspiracy theories and distorted reality. Opposing conspiracy theories is as useless as sometimes defending in a witch trial. If the witch’s latch allegedly confiscated from the witch was no longer found as evidence in the trial, it was only because the devil had destroyed the evidence.

It was believed that the devil protected his allies. Therefore, harsher methods such as torture had to be used to investigate witch hunts. Deviation from the normal practice of investigation was justified by the fact that the alliance of evil forces had acted against Christianity, and the battle could not be won by ordinary means.

Disputing evidence is usually useless. Many of those who voted for Donald Trump in the presidential election firmly believe the allegations of electoral fraud, even though it has not been proven. President Joe Biden and his allies are being blamed for the fact that no evidence has come to light.

Conspiracy theories have used to be weapons used by those in power and those seeking power. This is accentuated in a situation where false news is otherwise being created.

Before social media and global communication The slow flow of information extinguished most of the phenomena of mass suggestion. The scholars and rulers, by the way, did not usually have to care about them, for the worlds of the elite and the people were separate.

Indeed, the primacy did not want to restrict such movement. It was appropriate for the clergy that the crowds wandered in a state of fierce enchantment, sometimes even bowing and crawling, to look at the bleeding woodpeckers, the images of the Virgin Mary, and other miracles they could see.

In the West, confidence in the political system and education, as well as a high level of media coverage, protected for a long time from the worst excesses of conspiracy theories. Today, phenomena that used to receive little attention in the past get their channels, at least on social media, and may spread globally.

Conspiracy theories based on absolute truths. The suspicion of the truths of religion was almost always seen as a conspiracy against true religion. In the Soviet Union, conspiracy accusations became an everyday tool for political leadership.

Conspiracy theories are often associated with religious or ideological fanaticism. Conspiracy theories are emerging all the time, but only some of them are growing into visible forces that can cause political chaos.

This chaos is only protected by an independent judiciary that consistently applies the law. Witchcraft was worst where the justice system was weak.

The Holy German-Roman Empire consisted of hundreds of almost independent principalities, and legal provisions varied between them. Not all principalities had a higher court, and the prince’s own actions greatly influenced the decisions.

Most contemporaries still lived ordinary lives and kept their heads cold. The vast majority of scholars never defended witch theories.

Witch theories was not rejected because the scholars proved them wrong. Over time, even those scholars who had previously been inspired by incitement to witch-hunts lost interest in the subject.

Scholars began to talk about other things, such as the movements of the stars and the human circulatory system.

Marko Nenonen

The author has studied witch hunts with a university lecturer at the University of Tampere.

