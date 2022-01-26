Guest pen Citizens must be allowed to influence even between regional elections

New areas of prosperity need participatory democracy alongside representative democracy.

Election are a necessary but not a sufficient condition for the emergence of a new level of democratic governance. Studies related to municipal and provincial democracy are known to see citizens as an important means of influencing the affairs of their own municipality or region, but they also expect other means of influence. Alongside representative democracy, there is a need for participatory democracy, ie ensuring that citizens have the opportunity to participate and influence between elections.

With the welfare areas, a new level of regional government under democratic control is forming in Finland. In the past, special-level social and health services and fire and rescue operations have been decided by representatives appointed by the municipalities, but in the welfare areas, the highest decision-making power is exercised by the regional commissioners elected by the citizens. Regional elections are the starting point for building a new level of democratic governance.

In the first 47.5 per cent of eligible voters went to the polls in the regional elections. Voting turnout can be seen as one measure of the legitimacy of welfare states, ie how acceptable the new level of government appears to citizens. Low turnout can be interpreted as a sign of the weak legitimacy of the administration and its decision-making, high turnout as an indication of its acceptability.

However, turnout and legitimacy are also affected by many other factors. Therefore, it is not worth drawing too simplistic conclusions from the turnout.

Even high turnout does not eliminate the need to ensure that citizens have the opportunity to participate and influence, even between elections, but low turnout makes it particularly important. Welfare areas have a legal obligation to provide diverse and effective opportunities and methods for participation and influence. These include discussions and hearings, participation in economic planning and advocacy bodies.

Without citizens and their expertise, decision-making will be incomplete, as complex issues cannot be solved by the actions of politicians and officials alone.

Different participation channels can reach a wide range of people, strengthen democracy and provide information to support decision-making and development. These actions also have an impact on how acceptable an area of ​​well-being is in the eyes of citizens, even between elections.

If citizens feel that they are listened to and that their views are valuable to decision-makers, citizens’ confidence can be strengthened and the legitimacy of decision-making improved. If insufficient attention is paid to opportunities for participation and influence, trust may erode and a gap may open between the political-administrative elite and the people.

The election in addition, continuous, long-term democratic work is needed to promote the participation and influence of citizens. In the welfare areas, the staff has already begun preparations for this.

Politicians must also take immediate action to actively promote citizen participation in welfare areas. This will strengthen a democratic society and provide local areas with the local expertise and experience of service users and residents.

Welfare area decision-makers and staff can influence how porous and vulnerable new organizations become to interaction and civic participation between different actors. In particular, the political decision-makers and senior officials of the welfare state have a crucial role to play in building the democracy of the welfare states. They must link the processes of participation and influence to the actual decision-making process and ensure that the information and expertise provided by citizens is utilized in the areas of well-being.

Anni Jäntti

The author is a researcher in municipal governance and democracy at the University of Tampere.

