Guest pen Cities need to take energy change into their own hands

The competition organized by Helsinki opened up a new perspective for heat production: the system of the future is flexible and has many players.

Helsinki wants to be the world ‘s leading cities in the fight against climate change and carbon neutral by 2035. The energy system is at the heart of the fight, as heating emissions account for more than half of the city’s emissions.

Investments to replace coal will lock in emissions and the logic of the heating system for several decades. Therefore, decisions must be made carefully. Helsinki is one of the northernmost capitals in the world. How our city warms is not only a growing climate issue but also a major competitiveness and security of supply issue. Our solutions must be comprehensively sustainable.

The district heating system was created to utilize the waste heat from electricity production. In Helsinki, more than 90 percent of the properties are connected to the district heating network. The foundation for what was once very efficient cogeneration is now crumbling. All combustion has become a climate challenge, and at the same time wind power has pushed itself through the market as the cheapest form of electricity generation.

Helsinki launched the Helsinki Energy Challenge a year ago, which arose from disbelief in the general thinking of the time: it cannot be true that the technologies of the past world will determine our solutions well into the future. Until a few years ago, the biomass marketed as the number one substitute for coal would have had a very negative effect on the carbon sinks of Finland as a whole, taking into account the volumes in Helsinki. We wanted to challenge the whole world to think about how the city can be heated in a modern way so that we can be proud of the solutions we are making now for decades to come.

More than 250 proposals from 35 countries came to the competition. The ten most interesting of these were raised for further processing.

The energy revolution is a huge and multi-level systemic transition. So our assumption was not that there would be one silver bullet in the race that would solve the whole game. However, we received an extensive collection of solutions that increase our understanding of the depth of the transformation. The lessons of the competition will also benefit other cities around the world.

Competitive showed that the heating system of the future must be flexible in many directions. Heating is electrifying and production fluctuations are increasing. In the future, the importance of demand elasticity, optimization solutions and heat storage will increase. New technologies are also evolving all the time. That is why staggering investment is important.

It must be possible to reduce emissions from energy production quickly with the means already available, but at the same time it must be ensured that the system is made flexible enough to make room for new solutions quickly.

Individual instead of game pieces, we have to consider changing the whole game board. The heating system of the future consists of several actors, sub-solutions and components that are optimized to work together. Various industrial-scale heat pumps are at the heart of future solutions. Medium-deep geothermal enables district geothermal networks, while a low-temperature district heating network facilitates the introduction of new technologies. In addition, various services focusing on optimizing heat use are increasing. Already, individual housing companies are implementing their own geothermal solutions, which in the future may be part of two-way district heating.

Such a system challenges the traditional approach: there are many actors in the model of the future. Reconciling interests requires venting operating models.

Cities must take the promotion of change into their own hands and use their decisions to facilitate the transition to a sustainable heating system. The idea of ​​the Helsinki Energy Challenge was to look for long-term responsible solutions. Without its teachings, Helsinki could have made the wrong investments in its energy solutions, which would have steered the city on a bad path in the climate battle.

Jan Vapaavuori

The author is the Mayor of Helsinki (Kok).

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.