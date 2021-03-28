Guest pen Chinese cinema escalates the superpower competition

China’s confrontation between U.S. and Western values ​​is also more evident in the country’s film production.

Movie industry See you In China as a nationally important issue. The popularity of Chinese films is compared to Hollywood productions, and the film also mirrors the relationship between China and the United States.

For example, a science fiction film Liulang diqiu, In English The Wandering Earth (2019) was praised in China because the film’s special effects were seen to have reached the level of Hollywood studios. Also, the story of the film, in which the Chinese are an important part of the international community and a Chinese astronaut eventually sacrifices to save humanity, appeals to the Chinese national sense.

China often rejects the criticism it receives by shifting its attention to Western grievances. This is also seen in the movies. For example, a kung-fu movie that premiered in late 2019 Ip Man 4 has been seen to reflect the conflict between Hong Kong and mainland China. It prompted Hong Kong democracy protesters to organize a boycott of the film. The Americans are racists associated with the Ku Klux Clan in the film. The dark side of the presentation of racism in the West was seen to be marked by demonstrators committed to Western values ​​as well.

After that when the United States imposed sanctions on Chinese technology giant Huawei, Chinese television began broadcasting 1950s and 1960s films about the Korean War. On Chinese television, the patriotic war drama is part of the standard programming anyway, but it was no coincidence to bring the Korean War-related classics to the programming at the best viewing time at the time.

The most famous of the Chinese films about the Korean War is Battle of Shangganling Mountain (1956), in which American soldiers laugh at killing Chinese. Between the battles, the “Yankees” stare at the nude pictures of the women. As the Chinese attack, the Americans flee and end up being killed by their own forces.

By showing films related to the Korean War, the Chinese leadership sends a message to the world that China will be able to respond to U.S. military force if necessary.

The message is reinforced by “wolf warrior diplomacy”. It refers to Wolf Warrior movies (Zhanlang), in which a patriotic hero vigorously defends China’s rights in the world. The term has also spread to describe a more confident approach to international politics by Chinese policymakers and officials. A wolf warrior means roughly the same to the Chinese as Rambo to the Americans.

In China the connection between popular culture and politics seems to remain close for the foreseeable future.

Last year’s hit film was Babai or The Eight Hundred, which tells of the sacrifices of Chinese soldiers in the fight against the Japanese in World War II.

New films about the Korean War have also been made and are in the works for a long time. As early as last year, as many as four films about the Korean War were completed. One of them, Zui keai de ren or Salute to the Heroes, is an animated film for teenagers.

This year, at least two films about the Korean War will be released in China. Especially from the film directed by Zhang Yimou Zui Leng de Qiang or The Coldest Gun expected cash register magnet.

Even these films are expected to remind the Chinese audience of China’s merits in combating fascism and the aggression of foreign powers.

Fact and fiction mix in the eyes of the general public as well in Western popular culture. For example, about the British royal family The Crown series has been interpreted as if it were a historiography. And even in the West, popular culture is sometimes also an instrument of nationalist propaganda.

In this respect, China is no different from Western market economies. On the other hand, in China, the political elite also often marks objective Western criticism as sinophobia, fear of China or Chineseness. At the same time, Chinese popular culture makes superpower setups as exacerbations as Hollywood did during the Cold War.

Jukka Aukia and Marko Pihl

Aukia is a postdoctoral researcher and Pihl is a doctoral student at the East Asian Research and Education Center of the University of Turku.

