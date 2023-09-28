Guest pen | China should finally solve its economic problems

When the world’s second largest national economy coughs, the whole world is susceptible to infection. China’s leadership faces difficult decisions.

For a long time it has been considered inevitable that China’s national economy will grow larger than that of the United States, and that China will rise alongside the United States or even surpass it as a global power. Now the rise of China doesn’t seem so clear anymore.

In September, the economic research service Bloomberg Economics predicted that China will overtake the United States only in the mid-2040s, “to a limited extent” and perhaps only temporarily. According to other estimates, China will not get past the US at all.

China’s economy is in a hole, and after the coronavirus pandemic, it has not started the rise that the country’s leadership hoped for. China set a growth target of “around five percent” for this year, the lowest in decades, and even that looks difficult to achieve. Spending has gotten off to a slow start, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s restrictions on private companies are unnerving investors.

China’s the list of problems is long. The world’s biggest housing bubble has been swept under the rug for years. A fifth of the housing stock in China’s cities – more than 50 million apartments – stands empty, there are unfinished buildings all over the country, and the biggest construction companies are on the verge of bankruptcy. The construction industry accounts for about 24 percent of China’s national income.

As growth stagnates, youth unemployment has risen to 21 percent. In the summer, consumer prices fell, and the specter of deflation also reared its head.

At the same time, the demographic time bomb is ticking. The population is aging, but the safety nets are weak. The number of working people started to decrease already in 2015, and last year the population also decreased. Solving labor market problems is made more difficult by the fact that China does not want to rely on immigration.

China’s current symptoms are similar to Japan’s in the 1990s. China’s leadership would do well to remember that Japan’s problems led to two “lost decades” during which the economy floundered.

China often reacts to internal problems by shifting citizens’ attention beyond the country’s borders. This seems to be the case even now.

Since the pandemic, Xi has focused on strengthening China’s global position. In August, he took a prominent part in the Brics summit and persuaded the bloc to invite six new member states. China seeks the Brics group as a counterforce to the Western-led G7.

“ Xi’s solution model sounds Maoist to many.

In September, however, Xi skipped the G20 summit hosted by India. Some speculated that China did not value the G20 forum, while others speculated that Xi was trying to dodge awkward questions about China’s economic situation.

In October, the New Silk Road project celebrates its tenth anniversary. By financing infrastructure projects, Xi’s flagship program has won China friends around the world, but at the same time has put many countries into debt.

China’s threat to Taiwan has also increased. Many experts warn of the risks associated with a weakening China.

China’s measures to revive economic life have remained modest. The structural problems are still unresolved. The country’s national economy is dependent on investment, the financial sector is underdeveloped, and Xi favors state-owned companies over private companies.

Xi responded to unemployment by urging young people to be resilient and look for work in the countryside. This solution model sounds Maoist to many. Even in difficult times, Xi seems to put ideology before the national economy.

When the world’s second largest national economy coughs, the whole world is susceptible to infection. Poor countries, many of which owe Chinese debt, will be the first to suffer.

Now it would be important for everyone that China would focus on its economic problems instead of boosting the country’s international status.

The author is a docent at the Asian Institute of Management.

