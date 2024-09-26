Guest pen|The competitive situation between China and the United States is not going away, but an open conflict between the two countries can be avoided.

Let’s choose to be the next president of the United States Donald Trump or Terrible Harristhe choice creates a headache for China. Neither candidate appears to want an open conflict with China, but Chinese policymakers believe that relations with the United States will face bitter disputes over trade, technology and the status of Taiwan anyway.

China is preparing for this by adopting a unified and comprehensive strategy. Foreign policy policies are coordinated in China with economic policy makers, the military and technology industry leaders, and the resources of the entire country are harnessed for these common goals.

This perspective has been reinforced by the strategy of the United States, which has sought to prevent the growth of China’s influence. The United States has determinedly tried to counter the “China challenge” by protecting its technological leadership, limiting China’s access to the world market, and building alliances both in Asia and elsewhere. China feels blockaded and is preparing for prolonged hostilities with the world’s largest economy.

In the process China has changed the focus of its economic policy. China no longer pursues economic growth at any cost, but the country strives to build a resilient economy based on innovation that can withstand geopolitical tensions in the long term.

In China, by accelerating innovation, the president Xi Jinping trying to reform the country’s economy and reduce dependence on the real estate sector. Xi’s strategy also includes the promotion of science and technology. China aspires to become the world’s leading country in some technological fields, but the sanctions imposed by the United States on Chinese technology companies have become an obstacle – so they have worked the way the United States intended.

Trade and investment have traditionally been seen as stabilizing forces between China and the United States. However, their importance in bilateral relations has clearly decreased, and Chinese leaders do not emphasize them as much as before. China’s competitiveness has improved, and the improvement in the degree of processing of production has made China a technology-driven economy. At the same time, rapid progress in electric cars and semiconductor manufacturing has increased trade tensions with the United States.

of Taiwan however, the issue is still clearly the most sensitive issue in US-China relations.

Although China has not changed its official line, Taiwan’s current government, which is considered more pro-independence in China than before, makes the situation very sensitive. China is likely to strengthen its military deterrence against Taiwan and thereby the United States, and the United States will respond to this. To prevent tensions from escalating into open war, Xi should meet regularly with the next president of the United States—whoever is elected in November.

China wants by all means to avoid problems in relations with the United States being reflected in the economy: the country’s leadership needs economic growth to justify its power. Indeed, China has sought to increase its economic and political influence in other parts of the world, especially in the global south. In this way, China is trying to improve the resilience of its economy and speed up the country’s technological development.

Mixed The election campaigns of Trump and Harris are taking a hard line in relations with China, and Chinese decision-makers do not believe that relations with the United States will improve in the near future. However, one should not be too pessimistic about the future. In its relations with the United States, China has always balanced international politics with economic cycles and the country’s own needs. This basic layout has not changed.

The competitive landscape between China and the United States is not going away. However, the world’s two largest economies can avoid open conflict and its catastrophic consequences – regardless of who makes the decisions in the White House next year.

Yu Jie is a researcher at Chatham House research institute in London.

