Guest pen | Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine: When Ukraine receives security guarantees from NATO, the end of the war is closer

Finland’s solutions are one indication of how to deal with the aggression and empty threat of a conquering Russia.

Is not easy to stay optimistic when a malevolent superpower has sent its army to destroy your homeland. But it is not the least thanks to Finland that Ukraine welcomes spring with hope and determination.

We here in Kyiv consider Finland’s NATO membership to be an important signpost for European security and our own struggle. We are happy to remember Finland’s inspiring battles against Russian thugs.

Is almost unfathomable how much Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin of the 2020s resembles Joseph Stalin’s Kremlin of the 1930s. Stalin’s desire to restore the old borders of Imperial Russia made him focus his attention on the strategically valuable regions of Finland. Stalin’s generals believed that Finland would crumble in an instant. Andrei Ždanov believed in a quick victory and ordered Dmitri Shostakovich to compose the music for the Red Army’s victory parade in Helsinki.

Soviet forces attacked in November 1939 with more than 20 divisions and 630,000 soldiers. The Soviet generals predicted that the Finns would surrender by Stalin’s 60th birthday on December 21.

You can guess with what joy a Ukrainian says that Stalin didn’t get his birthday present. The Red Army never reached Helsinki. Thousands of soldiers froze to death. Many refused to fight. After the Battle of Raatete Tie, Finnish soldiers found a Red Army truck full of orchestral instruments.

Now it is Putin’s turn to wait in vain for a victory parade in Ukraine. Again, thousands of Russian soldiers have died in a failed attempt to subdue a smaller neighboring country. The Kremlin’s generals have been humiliated again.

If Putin hoped to conquer Ukraine to keep NATO off Russia’s borders, the result was just the opposite. Finland’s membership has doubled the length of the border line between NATO and Russia. Sweden’s upcoming membership confirms the change in the European and Nordic security policy paradigm.

“ NATO membership is also the best guarantee of peace for Ukraine.

We hope that the last obstacles to Sweden’s membership will be removed. NATO membership is the best guarantee of peace – not only for Ukraine, but for all countries within Putin’s missile range.

United the alliance’s support for our people’s struggle proves that NATO is the strongest defense alliance in the world. That is why Ukraine continues to pursue NATO membership. We are grateful to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who recently said in Kyiv: “Ukraine’s future is in NATO.” First, however, we must counter aggression and destabilization of Europe. We expect our allies to offer Ukraine the strict and effective security guarantees agreed in the Kyiv Agreement under the leadership of former NATO Secretary General Anders Forgh Rasmussen.

Some NATO countries may understandably be concerned about security guarantees given in wartime. NATO’s Fifth Article is based on the fact that an attack against one is an attack against all. Nobody wants a world war.

I hesitated time is still up. Putin’s actions in Ukraine pose a threat to world security and humanity. He should not be rewarded for his atrocities and he should also be brought to justice.

Many NATO countries already give us military and other help. It is enough to look at Finland to see the emptiness of Putin’s threat. When Finland decided to apply for NATO membership, the Kremlin issued familiar warnings of “countermeasures”, but when Finland’s membership was confirmed, Putin could only make empty platitudes. If Ukraine joins NATO, Putin will lose the main reason for his attack. The end of the war is nearer.

As spring turns to summer and new battles await, Ukraine is relieved and encouraged by the determination of our allies to welcome Ukraine to NATO and – before full membership – to provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

We remember Shostakovich’s work A series on Finnish themes, which was composed for the victory parade. The great composer hid his composition with the least noise, and it was not performed during his lifetime. Let Finland’s brave past be a lesson for Putin.

The author is the chief of staff of the President of Ukraine.

