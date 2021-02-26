Guest pen Cancer drug costs are reimbursed based on the efficacy of the drug studied

The medicine reimbursed by the health insurance must have a sufficient therapeutic value and the price must be reasonable in relation to the benefit.

In public There is an occasional discussion about the availability of new anticancer drugs in Finland. New drugs are needed because, despite advances in treatments, there are still cancers that quickly lead to death. Due to the great need, pharmaceutical companies are actively developing drug therapies.

New drugs are often expensive. The benefit to the individual patient is that medicines quickly become reimbursable to society.

First, however, the new anticancer drug is undergoing an official evaluation. Before a marketing authorization is granted, clinical trials determine whether the medicine has a preliminary effect and whether the side effects are acceptable. After a preliminary study, information on the medicine’s effectiveness and safety will be verified in a larger number of patients.

In most cases, the MAH requires that there is evidence from randomized blinded trials of the medicine’s effectiveness. They have a comparison group, and the subjects or researchers do not know who is receiving the study medicine and who is receiving the reference or placebo. Randomization makes groups comparable and blinding ensures that preconceptions do not affect the results of the study.

Typical indicators of the effectiveness of anticancer drugs include overall survival, time to disease progression, and various indicators of tumor size. Total survival tells the most about the effectiveness of the drug. The time to disease progression and tumor size metrics may not tell whether the study drug is increasing the patient’s life expectancy or quality of life.

Especially in a serious illness for which there are no satisfactory treatments, the medicine can be granted a marketing authorization on the basis of a preliminary study of a small number of patients. The study may be non-comparative or non-blinded, and the metrics may not tell if the drug is increasing the patient’s life expectancy or quality of life.

This clearly increases the possibility of an inaccurate result. If a marketing authorization is granted on the basis of a preliminary study, there is a risk that the medicine will in fact be ineffective or even detrimental to the patient.

New the development and introduction of medicines adds hope, but hope must be evidence-based. It would be in everyone’s interest to accept only medicines that have a real benefit for patients. This is even more important during the now individualized cancer diagnosis. The price of a new drug per patient can be tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of euros a year.

Health insurance reimburses medicines equally to Finns. The Medicines Price Committee evaluates the medicines covered by the drug reimbursement system in a process that also addresses the cost-effectiveness of the drug. The drug should have a slightly higher therapeutic value, and the price of the drug should be reasonable relative to the therapeutic value.

The resources available for health care are always limited. For example, a price enough to prolong the life of one person with cancer by three months could treat a thousand people with some other illness and prevent 50 premature deaths. Taking these issues into account will ensure the adequacy and fair allocation of limited resources.

If the rapid replacement of new medicines with a weaker research base is required, they may be made available to society in a situation where their use is still fully experimental and there is not enough information on the real benefits and drawbacks. Unfortunately, this phenomenon has increased in recent years. The patient should also be informed if there is insufficient evidence of the effectiveness of the medicine he is taking or being offered.

Medicines ensuring access and reimbursing their costs equally to patients requires expertise. The Finnish system is built to ensure the cost-effectiveness and safety of medicines for every patient.

From an individual’s perspective, this can sometimes seem unfair. However, the aim is in the interests of both the community and the individual.

Leena Saastamoinen and Janne Leinonen

Saastamoinen is the research manager and Leinonen’s chief physician in Kela.

