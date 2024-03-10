Guest pen | Avoiding business subsidies would be in Finland's interest

A policy relying on state subsidies would make Finland a gambler placing bets at the roulette table.

To state subsidies the related political orientations have clearly changed, as the central Western countries that previously supported free trade have moved towards partial protectionism and started to support domestic industry more strongly than before. In the EU, this change happened with the coronavirus crisis, and exceptional procedures have been continued under the guise of Russia's war of aggression, even though the impact of support decisions on the military industry is non-existent.

In the United States, the protectionist trend began Donald Trump's during the presidency, and now the president Joe Biden has accelerated development through the Inflation Reduction Act package. The tax breaks have spurred green investment, but their financial burden is heavy—up to $1.2 trillion, according to Goldman Sachs. If the sum were to be compared to Finland's population, we would be talking about more than 18 billion euros.

In the United States, the national debt is growing recklessly. Loose fiscal policy prolongs inflation and keeps interest rates high, and it has a negative impact on the national economy.

Free trade and promoting a market economy is important, especially for a small country. Refraining from business subsidies and dismantling trade barriers is worthwhile regardless of other countries' solutions. Efficiency, equal competition, lower costs and greater choice serve society as a whole. In this way, free domestic competition and innovations are promoted. It is essential for economic growth and sustainability.

Each support euro is an added tax euro for other operators. When one company receives support, it attracts talent and capital with the help of the support. The resources attracted by the subsidies are taken away from those actors and sectors that do not receive subsidies.

Best the justification for the support policy is the establishment of a value chain that is at a turning point in Finland. However, the aid amounts distributed here are so small that they hardly improve Finland's position in global competition. And how do we guarantee that politicians find the best targets for subsidies?

And if the politicians handing out subsidies happen to get it right, the next governments would like to hand out even more subsidies. Finland would be like a gambler at the roulette table – sooner or later the politicians' luck would run out and the taxpayers' money would be wasted on ineffective targets.

The corrupting effect of increasing state subsidies would also be obvious. Competent people would be focused on support applications and support campaigning instead of productive activities. When the parties in government at any given time would find their own new favorite targets to support, long-termism would disappear from economic policy.

Finland should improve its competitiveness and increase the dynamism of its economy by making the labor market more flexible, attracting workers from abroad, investing in education and infrastructure, increasing competition and committing to free trade. Instead of drilling holes in the tax base with new subsidies, we should consider lowering the corporate tax rate. In this way, international investments are also attracted in the long term.

If Finland consistently opposes state subsidies and defends a free market economy, we can get international support and positively influence the policies of the EU. For example, it would make sense to invest in cross-border infrastructure both nationally and at the EU level. It improves the functioning of the internal market, increases competition, reduces risks and brings efficiency.

Although increasing government subsidies could be used to find solutions to economic and political problems in the short term, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Finland should focus on strategies that support free trade and promote sustainable growth. Such an approach strengthens economic well-being and ensures that Finland is ready to face future storms as crisis-resistant and competitive.

Juhana Brotherus is director and chief economist at Suomen Yrittäji.

