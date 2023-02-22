Guest pen | As the war in Ukraine drags on, hope must be held on

In order to achieve a just and lasting peace, one must stick to the truth and work for the future.

Nearly to the day four years ago, I met Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow. At that time, he expressed his concern about the situation in Ukraine. According to him, the state power in Ukraine persecuted the Orthodox belonging to the Moscow Patriarchate.

Previously, Kirill had been open to cultural dialogue. However, the westernization of Russian values ​​and the progress of European integration with Eastern European Orthodox countries had changed his attitude.

The meeting with the patriarch was mild, but his public rhetoric has intensified as the West’s influence on Orthodox countries has deepened. To the current Russian leadership, Ukraine appears as the cradle of the Great Russian civilization, whose westernization must be stopped. Fear, bitterness and suspicion have led to hatred and demonization of the West.

Meeting With Kirill, I remembered when Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.

Russia has not had to deal with its totalitarian past in the same way as, for example, Germany. It can be seen in Russia’s national self-understanding. Russia has tried to explain its attack by telling a story in which it appears on the one hand as a noble liberator and on the other hand as a wronged victim.

However, Russia’s actions speak for themselves. They are the actions of a cruel and violent conqueror.

The leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church has also chosen its side in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church’s relations with the Russian Orthodox Church have been broken. One can only guess what goes through the patriarch’s mind anymore.

The attack on Ukraine arouses fear, anxiety and anger in Finland as well. It brings back memories from generations ago and tempts you to delve into the spiritual potter. News about the suffering of Ukrainians generates sympathy and indignation. The disappointment in Russia is huge.

“ One can only guess what goes through the patriarch’s mind anymore.

The future feels uncertain. What to do when a neighbor behaves unpredictably and his perception of himself and his place in the world is dangerous and destructive?

Above all, you have to stick to the truth. We must not give in to the false narrative that Russia uses to justify its military actions, threats and demands. Russia must face the truth about itself and take responsibility for its actions.

Russian the attack forces us to look at extreme violence and suffering in our own homeland. The stability of Europe is shaken, and the lost trust is not easily restored. However, the threat and uncertainty must be responded to decisively. Ukraine must not be forgotten or left alone. There is a commitment to support Ukrainians.

War raises deep questions about humanity. The Lutheran understanding of man recognizes the evil of human nature, but also trusts in its ability to commit to good. A hopelessly pessimistic image of people would only strengthen the grip of evil.

Evil cannot be externalized, it is in everyone. Demonizing the enemy drains empathy, fuels hatred against entire nations, and lowers the threshold to treat opponents inhumanely. Therefore, it should be avoided to the last. The more reckless the attacker is about human dignity and human rights, the more decisively they must be defended.

Peace does not grow by sowing hatred and painting black and white pictures of the enemy. It stems from the desire to bear responsibility, build trust and cooperate.

It is important to cherish the image of the coming time of peace. How then do we support the reconstruction of Ukraine? How do we develop the neighborhood with Russia? We should look for answers to these questions right now.

People’s ability to look into the future has carried over many crises. Hope is not without foundation. It is essential to commit to work in order to realize brighter prospects. Aid to Ukrainians is a concrete way to keep hope alive.

Tapio Luoma

The author is the archbishop of the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.