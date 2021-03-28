Guest pen Arctic coolness and the spirit of Helsinki

As the tone of superpower politics hardens, so does the need for a constructive dialogue. Thanks to its connections, Finland has the opportunity to help break dangerous threads. Climate and security issues meet in the Arctic. And would the year 2025 offer an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year-old spirit of Helsinki?

In the global there are big moves in power politics. The new directions of geopolitics are already familiar in themselves. China is growing and spreading its influence. The United States needs to pay more and more attention to the other side of the Pacific. At the same time, this could solidify the transatlantic bond. Russia remains on the third wheel because of its military performance. Europe threatens to be left in the equation if it fails to strengthen itself significantly.

New is now the speed of the twists and turns of the power of power and the hardness of language. Outwardly, it often seems like discussions are just arguing. Discipline has become familiar in civic debates: as the rounds increase, the spiral of harsh speech deepens and the pace becomes dangerous. This should not happen in state relations.

Of course, it would be even worse if there were no more discussions, even to quarrel. And the situation is not always as bad as it looks. Solutions are also being sought in the background of the façade. Examples include Joe Biden’s calls to Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. If you make a minimal interpretation, the presidents talked about topics that could start talking. The same was pointed out by the Sino-US meeting in Alaska.

Examples of rapid movement this week were provided by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to China and the burst of the EU-China sanctions debate into a hectic one.

How a constructive dialogue then could be established? The most workable model in this tranche is the process launched by the Paris Climate Agreement. There is an important issue in common. The necessary results must be achieved at the Glasgow climate summit. Its own promising track is the Climate Coalition of Finance Ministers, which Finland was establishing and still leading.

Also on the table have been the so-called P5 countries, the permanent members of the UN Security Council, which are all nuclear-weapon states. Putin’s and Emmanuel Macron’s initiatives for a P5 summit have been criticized – should others just look on the sidelines when the big ones agree on things? But if nuclear weapons control and restrictions are on the table, the table deserves its place. As we have done before, Finland is ready to offer its good services for these discussions as well.

Finland It remains essential to ensure the functioning of multilateral cooperation that respects the rules. However, as before, multilateralism does not remain in the midst of the pressures for change. That is why we must strive to influence how it develops in the future. Cooperation with like-minded people is important. Instead, the steep division of the world into competing blocs is not good for anyone.

In the changing world political situation, Finland should maintain its strong pioneering role. We have had direct contact with world leaders. It has worked in line with our EU membership and EU principles. Finland has been able and can continue to contribute to this position with a larger contribution than its size. There must also be readiness for new openings.

Arctic co-operation is particularly close to Finland. I have sometimes found that the Arctic is sufficiently cool the whole discussion hotter atmosphere. That is why I have long raised the idea of ​​an Arctic summit. This would be achievable, especially in a climate battle where everyone has a common interest. Finland’s work to combat the problem caused by black coal has received much attention. The growth of the military presence in the Arctic should also be controlled.

Look to the future reminds of a milestone, one of Finland’s foreign policy success stories. In the midst of the Cold War, Finland brought together the great powers of Europe and its time at the OSCE meeting in 1975. At one time, the meeting was criticized for strengthening the division of Europe. But thanks eventually followed with a delay of more than a decade. Etyk was also seen as contributing to change – the strengthening of freedom, democracy and rights throughout the continent.

In 2025, the 50th anniversary of Etyk is ahead. Will it just remain a memorial service, or will we strive for a more ambitious one?

We live again in the midst of great tensions. Instability is increasing. The progress of democracy has stalled, even declined. The world has an urgent need to increase security, cooperation and trust.

In four years’ time, the celebration would be a good time to bring the spirit of Helsinki back to the world. Once again, a positive spiral is needed, a precious foundation of the OSCE, respecting the values ​​of freedom, democracy and rights.

And to be sure, it would be great to watch the end result, the Helsinki Summit, in due course.

The author is the President of the Republic.