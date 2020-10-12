Guest pen Architects ’communal ideas don’t show up in the cityscape

Change is needed in urban planning processes, expertise and zoning tools.

From urban planning the ability to respond to the changing needs and lifestyles of urban dwellers is required. Our condensing cities require strong vision to be able to maintain a comfortable living environment in addition to a dense structure.

In Finnish urban planning, it is popular to use architectural competitions to look for new types of ideas. The competition proposals now address themes that improve the comfort of the living environment, such as community-designed spaces, courtyards, promenades, roof gardens and urban farming plots.

The problem is the implementation of the results of the competitions. In the ideation phase, rich solutions can be found for the comfort and community of the living environment. However, implementation often shields itself from the fact that zoning tools make it possible to record objectives mainly related to the physical characteristics of the environment and the main uses as regulations guiding the implementation.

In the absence of better means, the social objectives presented by experts, decision-makers or residents are recorded as annexes to the descriptions of town plans. For example, the community in the suburbs can be supported through participatory methods and residential facilities. However, once the formula is validated, these entries will not have a driving effect on implementation. When making various technical, financial or maintenance-related choices, inclusion can be abandoned first, and then even space solutions.

Town planning needs a paradigm shift. A growing, condensing city struggling with ecological crises is trying to find solutions, but their implementation is slow. The solutions achieved are, at worst, at odds with the original aim. Change is needed in urban planning processes, related expertise and zoning tools.

Current planning processes do not allow for the realization of communality in the urban space. Community cannot be ordered solely as a final solution, but the planning and implementation processes should actively create opportunities for community.

Co – development speaking is fashionable, but it is easily hidden behind the usual contents of architecture. Although urban planning practices have been made more transparent and inclusive, there are traditions within the design industry’s internal thought structures and practices that oppose change.

Key players in the industry are accustomed to looking at solutions, not processes that lead to solutions. Co-development can take place alongside formal design work, but rarely do these processes go far beyond implementation.

Operating models are learned early. Solutions are given priority in the assignments included in architectural studies. Project and process skills remain largely to be learned in working life. The thought models that have become solution-oriented in studies are later difficult to translate into processes as an integral part of the formation of a living urban environment.

This perspective is also important when developing zoning tools. Current tools make it possible to lock attributes related to the shape and quantity of a construction. We need ways to put community goals at the heart of implementation planning. It must also be possible to monitor what is happening to the objectives as planning and implementation progress.

Town planning will have to take a stand on acute challenges: urbanization, climate change and biodiversity loss. As circumstances change, it should be possible to reassess social and environmental sustainability objectives.

Where appropriate, it should be possible to emphasize these aspects instead of provisions relating to physical form.

Helena Leino and Katja Maununaho

Leino is a university lecturer in environmental policy at the University of Tampere and a docent in interactive land use planning at Aalto University. Maununaho is a researcher in the Sustainable Housing Architecture Research Group at the University of Tampere.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.