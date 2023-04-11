Guest pen | Adolescent child benefits could be paid directly to the child himself

The real value of child benefit has decreased significantly. Many changes would be needed to the existing system.

Everyone the child benefit system for families was built 75 years ago in a country where, according to social politician Pekka Kuunen, there was a shortage of everything except children. At the time, the universal child allowance was an effective social benefit to alleviate the scarcity that almost all families with children suffered from.

The primary goal of child allowance is to equalize the costs of a child between those with families and those without families. Child allowance is the only social benefit paid to everyone in Finland, regardless of income level.

From today the child benefit system is threatened with collapse. The real value of the child benefit has decreased significantly, because the child benefit is not linked to an index and therefore does not follow the change in prices. The child benefit system does not respond well to the diverse living situations of families with children, and it does not recognize children placed outside the home.

Changing the child allowance is on the parties’ agenda, but the reform proposals are focused on simple level increases and do not address the above-mentioned problems.

The next government should reform the child benefit system. A functioning child benefit system strengthens children’s position in society, safeguards the independence of young people, and compensates families with children for the costs of having a child. At the same time, it reduces poverty in families with children.

The minimum requirement of the reform should be to extend child benefit to 17-year-olds as well. Ending the payment of child allowance at the end of the month in which the child turns 17 is a peculiar historical relic and the result of compromises. Among similar countries, Finland is the only one where child benefit ends at 17 years.

With the lengthening of compulsory schooling, few children enter working life and earn their own living before adulthood. All minor children are taken into account in other social security benefits. Extending the child allowance to all minor children would cost around 68 million euros annually and lift 1,300 children out of poverty.

Is taxation of child allowance was also proposed. According to research data, taxing child benefit and raising the amount in a cost-neutral manner would increase poverty in single-parent families. Taxing child benefit would also complicate the system and make it more difficult to predict.

“ Child allowance should also be extended to 17-year-olds.

Among other things, the Ministry of Finance has proposed the abolition of the sibling and single parent increase. Abandoning increases would clarify the system and reduce child benefit expenses by 236 million euros. However, the removal would significantly increase poverty in families with children and the costs of income support. In particular, it is difficult to find replacement targeted actions within the child benefit system that would reduce the risk of poverty for families with many children.

Finland has set a goal of reducing the number of children at risk of poverty or exclusion by 33,000 by 2030. It is difficult to change child benefits so that the total costs of the system do not increase but child poverty decreases.

Children’s Foundation prepared by Itla researchers in the model the sibling increase would be removed, but it would be compensated by an increase in the child allowance for young children and an independence increase for 17-year-olds. In addition, child allowance would be shared between both parents.

Child allowance when reforming, key issues are the child’s position and the child’s own agency. With the help of social security, children’s position in society can be strengthened.

In time, the child benefit system replaced the family wage model, where a child-based wage supplement was often paid to fathers. Child benefit, on the other hand, was and still is often paid to mothers. The child benefit system thus promoted gender equality.

Next, it should be assessed whether child benefit could be paid directly to the child after a certain age. Paying child benefit on this principle would strengthen the child’s position in society, promote financial skills and support independence.

Aapo Hiilamo and Lauri Mäkinen

Hiilamo is a special researcher and Mäkinen is a project researcher at the Children’s Foundation for the Jubilee Year of Independence in Itla.

