Guest pen A sense of guilt is needed in the fight against a pandemic

Coronavirus In addition to medicine and vaccines, guidance on human behavior is needed to combat morbidity and mortality. Psychologists and social scientists have figured out how we can – or why we can’t always – comply with restrictions from month to month.

When discussing the spread and spread of the virus, the concept of guilt has sometimes come to the fore. There has even been talk of “coronary sin”. In this context, some have pointed out that one should not feel guilty if one has transmitted coronavirus disease to other people.

Moralizing blame does not help, but in order to achieve adequate pandemic response, we need to structure our lives also in the light of the concept of guilt. We can be to blame for the people around us getting sick and dying, and for health care staff to be exhausted.

The reluctance to use the concept of guilt, which stems from our well-being-era time, draws attention to the fact that this is a deadly matter. Only a situation to which the concept of guilt applies can be subject to serious ethical scrutiny. We need to be able to apply the concept of guilt to our own choices.

Guilt the avoidance of the theme is reminiscent of notions of man’s “ultimate goodness”. While the onset of the pandemic produced gratifying spontaneous solidarity, the continuation of exceptional circumstances in the fall and this winter has demonstrated the naivety of relying on such goodness. We would have been able to act voluntarily so that infections would not be widespread, but many have failed to exercise adequate caution.

There has been sufficient information from the outset that reducing contact indoors is essential to prevent infections. Yet many of us have repeatedly prioritized the protection of the health and lives of others, such as private parties and visits, restaurant and bar nights, choir rehearsals, sports activities, or shopping mall offerings.

In this way, we have indirectly caused serious illness and death to our neighbors. It is confusing and sad.

Is it is also difficult to comprehend that some of us still do not wear the mask on the bus or in the shop and that relatively many plan not to take the coroner vaccination.

Such indifference kills. Therefore, it is not right to say to the victims that the concept of guilt should not be applied to these death sentences. Each of us can prevent the suffering of other people, strangers to ourselves, by minimizing contact, wearing a mask, and taking turns vaccination. If we don’t, we are complicit.

Hardly no one spreads infections intentionally maliciously, but as Hannah Arendt pointed out in her famous Adolf Eichmann analysis, very bad deeds are caused by mundane and banal motives. Of course, our current crisis is not of the scale of the Holocaust, but during the Corona period, our guilt over the death of others may be the result of our innocent efforts to maintain “communality”.

Banal evil is spreading – and spreading the virus – in the guise of uncovered optimism, as deceptive notions that it is our everyday actions that will have no fatal multiplier effects on our distant neighbors. With a complicated chain of infection, an elderly man who is a stranger to me could die in a month if I stop at a bar today, and that’s why I have to avoid the contacts I avoid.

Before the herd protection afforded by vaccinations, we live in the power of self-deception, unless we realize that we ourselves are a constant threat to the lives and health of others. It requires the concept of guilt. Any situation can be a disturbing moment of guilt.

Guilt can always be reconciled and compensated. As religious people would say, sins can be forgiven. But without guilt concept the importance of moral responsibility is blurred.

Sami Pihlström

The author is a professor of philosophy of religion at the University of Helsinki.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.