Guest pen | A democratic future is no longer a given

Democracies defeated totalitarian states in World War II, but now both peace and democracy are threatened.

“This war is a struggle between the free world and the slave world,” said US Vice President Henry A. Wallace during World War II. The free world won that war and the totalitarian states lost. Democracies began to strengthen.

Germany, Austria, Italy and Japan formed their nation states. Many Latin American countries became democratized. India became democratic, and so – through difficulties – did South Korea. The growth and development after the Second World War are unparalleled in world history. The most important building blocks of the wonderful 20th century were peace, democracy, capitalism and scientific-technological development.

Wallace called the 20th century “the century of the common man”. He said: “Peace must mean a better standard of living for ordinary people. Not only in the United States and England, but also in India, Russia, China and Latin America. Not only in the allied West, but also in Germany, Italy and Japan.”

Wallace was right.

History researcher According to Yuval Noah Harar, after World War II, the world managed to break its history dominated by wars. The “new peace” was something completely different from the “old war”.

When the traditional standard of history was war or its threat, it was replaced by peace and the development of human life. The change has been reflected in state budgets. While the Roman and British empires spent 50 to 75 percent of their budgets on the military, today’s level is usually 5 to 10 percent. At the same time, an increasingly larger share of budgets goes to welfare and development.

Democracy has been the initiator of peace and development. Democracies do not attack a neighboring country. People’s governments do not seek to subjugate their citizens, but to strengthen them.

Due to the clear strengths of the people’s power, one would assume that the consolidation of freedom would progress inexorably and would be the core of all governments. However, democracy is not the only state standard in the world. On the contrary, civil liberties have weakened in this century.

Democratic development has weakened, and people’s power is being challenged from without and from within. Authoritarian leadership is becoming more common, and civil movements for democracy have been suppressed in, for example, many Arab countries and the former Soviet republics. Authoritarian forces also get stronger in democracies when nationalism, populism and hate politics get stronger.

A democratic future is no longer a given. Dictatorship, autocracy, autocracy and totalitarianism stalk free social systems and their citizens. The competition between democracies and dictatorships takes new turns. At the same time, war has been pulled out of the tyrants’ toolbox.

Autocratic the rise of trends in the world does not bode well for societies and their citizens. The politics of dictators is based on the centralization of power: their means are deception and violence in its various forms. Political persecution, prison camps, torture and executions loom at the end of this road.

Dictatorships do not achieve much good, even though they can make large and fast social reforms. For example, under the leadership of Mao Zedong, China overcame the huge opium problem in the 1950s, but Mao’s policies also led, among other things, to the starvation of millions of Chinese.

At the moment Vladimir Putin’s Russia is waging war against democratic Ukraine. It tells what dictators ultimately aim for: violence against countries and people they consider enemies. The destruction of the war is already huge. The Russian leadership also talks threateningly about its nuclear weapons, and the possibility of a nuclear attack cannot be ruled out.

The Cold War is returning to the world. The competition between democracies and dictatorships has become visible to everyone. Democracies must succeed in this race or the consequences can be extremely disastrous.

The author is a doctor of political science and an expert at Sitra.

