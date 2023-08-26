As a resident of Mariënheem, you are taught from an early age: watch out for the dangerous N35, the national road that literally splits the village in Overijssel in two. For thirty years there has been talk of a ring road as a solution. Minister Harbers recently put an end to that. Childminder Mariëtte Kemper (51) experiences the consequences of that decision on a daily basis. “I have to cross with other people’s children and it won’t get any safer.”

