As a resident of Mariënheem, you are taught from an early age: watch out for the dangerous N35, the national road that literally splits the village in Overijssel in two. For thirty years there has been talk of a ring road as a solution. Minister Harbers recently put an end to that. Childminder Mariëtte Kemper (51) experiences the consequences of that decision on a daily basis. “I have to cross with other people’s children and it won’t get any safer.”
#Guest #parent #Mariëtte #crosses #dangerous #Nroad #children #Parents #sign #contract
Hermoso says he did not consent to kiss Rubiales
The statement took place after the manager said that he would not resign from the position and that the player...
Leave a Reply