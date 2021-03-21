Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The 29th edition of the Dubai International Professional Tennis Championship was full of many surprises that will remain firmly in the minds of players and fans who love yellow football, especially as some of the achievements represent a quantum leap in the course of the game, and a true indication of the change in the game.

Among the most exciting surprises in this version is the message of optimism sent by the Russian champion Aslan Karatsev, the “guest” of the tournament, as the first player to receive an invitation card, reach the final of the Dubai championship, and crowned the title since Thomas Moster in 1997, and Wayne Ferreira in 1995, And that is within 29 years, and thus the new champion Aslan stimulates the emerging players to compete with the giants of the game and compete with them for titles and tournaments.

The title is also a charge of hope for Russian players who have been fortunate for a long time in previous versions, considering that he is the first Russian player to succeed on the podium, noting that an elite of great Russian stars have had attempts in recent years, as Marat Safin came as the runner-up of the Dubai Championship in 2001, Mikhail Yuzhny as runners-up in 2007 and 2010. The Dubai Championship also contributed to the presentation of a promising player in the world of tennis, by advancing Aslan Karatsev to 27th in the world in the professional players’ classification issued today, advancing 15 places. It also counts for the runner-up of this tournament to reach the final round as the first player to climb from the qualifiers in exchange for the early exit of many of the top stars and top seeders.