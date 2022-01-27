Six million Jews died in the Holocaust, including one and a half million children. January 27 commemorates the liberation in 1945 of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. UNESCO proclaimed that date as the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust to “address the remaining traumas”. Marcos Peckel, director of the Jewish Community of Colombia, talks about the importance of memory and highlights the attacks, incidents and tensions that the Jewish community continues to face both in the streets and on social networks.