





06:51 Why did they prohibit the use of inclusive language in Argentina? © France 24

A new controversy breaks out in Argentina. President Javier Milei announced the ban on inclusive language in all public administrations, a forecast that the Ministry of Defense had already announced. According to Milei, this measure comes from the use of the gender perspective as a “business of politics.” We analyzed the issue together with Antonella Bianco, Secretary of Equality and Gender of the Union of Education Workers.