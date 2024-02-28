First modification:
A new controversy breaks out in Argentina. President Javier Milei announced the ban on inclusive language in all public administrations, a forecast that the Ministry of Defense had already announced. According to Milei, this measure comes from the use of the gender perspective as a “business of politics.” We analyzed the issue together with Antonella Bianco, Secretary of Equality and Gender of the Union of Education Workers.
