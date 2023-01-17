Richard Arce, a former independent Peruvian congressman and politician, analyzes the social context of the demonstrations that broke out after the dismissal and arrest, on December 7, of President Pedro Castillo, accused by the current authorities of a failed coup d’état after trying to dissolve the Parliament. The red dots of the protests are identified in the provinces, where dozens of roads are blocked by protesters who demand immediate elections and the resignation of the new government headed by Dina Boluarte.

