The Russian-Ukrainian conflict continues to escalate despite diplomatic attempts by the West to lower the tension. While the US and NATO maintain that they will defend Ukraine from a possible invasion, Russia denies that it wants to enter the country while moving troops and planes to its borders. Jochen Kleinschmidt, political scientist and researcher at the Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt, explains the roots of a conflict that is increasingly worrying the international community.