The crisis on the Russian-Ukrainian border continues to escalate despite diplomatic attempts to de-escalate. While the Kremlin insists that it will not tolerate the expansion of NATO, the West announces sending troops to Eastern Europe and sanctions against Russia. According to the United States, a Russian attack could occur in February, when the area is frozen. What would a possible invasion look like? What actors would be involved? Answers Guillermo Pulido, analyst at ‘Revista Ejércitos’ and ‘Political Room’.