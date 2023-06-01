





07:00 File photo. An image of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with the words “Don’t Attack Our Democracy” superimposed, at a rally to denounce the Governor’s immigration policies, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Doral, Florida. ©Rebecca Blackwell/AP

As of July 1, the state of Florida will have a more severe immigration law, under which social services for immigrants without papers will be limited and their driver’s licenses issued by other states will be invalidated. The legislation has led many migrants to consider leaving for other parts of the country with less strict restrictions. With our guest of the day Thomas Kennedy, spokesman for the Florida Immigrant Coalition, we analyze the consequences of this new provision.