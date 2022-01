According to the Ombudsman’s Office, 145 social leaders were assassinated in Colombia during 2021. Although the figure marks a slight decrease compared to 2020, this shows the uptick in violence against human rights defenders, leaders and signatories of the Peace Agreement of 2016. Leonardo Gonz├ílez, coordinator of Indepaz, analyzes the situation and highlights that to stop the bloodletting, more attention and political will from the State is required. .