Former President Juan Orlando Hernández was extradited on April 21 to the United States where he will have to face charges of drug trafficking. According to the doctor in human rights and international law, Joaquín Mejía, the extradition of Hernández is a “bittersweet measure” because on the one hand it is “a victory” for the Justice of thousands of victims and on the other hand it highlights that the former president is only the head of a broader criminal organization and that “the structures remain intact in Honduras.”

