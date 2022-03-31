Our special envoys, Irene Savio and Leticia Álvarez, who were on the ground covering the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, tell us what it was like to be in a war zone to inform the world. Both agree that despite the fact that they had consolidated sources and previous knowledge, their work was arduous given the logistical and security problems. They also agree on how vital it was to have been in contact with civilians, both for carrying out the work and for their own subsistence.

#Guest #day #War #journalism #working #Ukraine #midst #conflict