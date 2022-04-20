This April 20 and in front of millions of spectators, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face each other in a definitive debate with a clear objective: to convince the thousands of French people who have not yet made a decision for the ballot. On the one hand, the candidate president will defend his work in government and on the other, the representative of the extreme right will try to avoid the shipwreck that he experienced in 2017. Pierre Lebret, an internationalist, emphasizes that both candidates will focus on the elusive electorate of Jean- Luc Melenchon.

