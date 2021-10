The 2021 Nobel laureates begin to be known this week and the figures on nominations and awards for women remain at a minimum. Since 1901, only 25 women – out of 710 – have been awarded the prestigious prize in science, representing 3.5%. About this disparity, so present in the scientific world, we spoke with Karen Hallberg, researcher, doctor in physics and professor at the Balseiro Institute in Bariloche.

.