On January 15, the world witnessed a powerful volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. Tonga, made up of more than 170 islands, was confronted with the magnitude of the Hunga Tonga – Hunga Ha’apai blast, which was heard from New Zealand to Alaska. The outburst caused a couple of uninhabited islands to almost completely disappear. We spoke with Gino González, a volcanologist from Volcanes sin Fronteras, to understand why this eruption, which has thousands of Tongans in emergency, was so violent.