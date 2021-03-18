Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to prepare proposals for regulating the activities of guest houses in Russia. About it TASS stated in the press service of the Cabinet.

The corresponding task was set to Rosturizm, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Finance and Rospotrebnadzor. The deadline for the execution of the order is July 1 of the current year. It is assumed that the decision will legalize the use of buildings located on the land of individual housing construction as hotels.

“It is necessary to pass here between Scylla and Charybdis. On the one hand, not to burden people too much, on the other hand, also to demand legality, ”Mishustin said.

In turn, the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova emphasized that she advocates permission in Russia for guest houses, like most of the country’s constituent entities, participants in the tourism market and specialized public organizations.

“We are confident that legalization will improve the quality and safety of services for tourists, and will allow businesses to apply for government support measures,” she said.

On December 17 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that it is extremely important in the current coronavirus conditions to invest in infrastructure development and support regional tourism. “I see people who say: it’s so beautiful, but there are no toilets, nowhere to wash your hands, food is not established, there is nowhere to go,” he explained. The head of state also announced that a structure is already being created in Russia that will deal exclusively with domestic tourism.